Financial Education Without a Sales Pitch

Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE), a provider of workplace financial wellness programs, today announced enhancements of its proprietary technology platform, PlanWell. The platform includes new features that allow employees at FSFE's client companies to schedule time with a financial planner on-demand, track progress towards goals, and create financial wellness self-challenges, among other new tools.

"Since tripling our investment in technology in 2014, we have provided our clients with new tools almost every quarter," says Travis Freeman, president of FSFE. "This is an exciting release and the next round is already under development."

FSFE has announced numerous new technology tools in recent years, including TelePlanning, a voluntary payroll-deducted financial wellness program, and new video-based programs for reaching employees nationwide. FSFE plans to continue making investments into new technology over the next three years.

About Four Seasons Financial Education

Four Seasons Financial Education is positioned to provide workplace financial wellness services to companies throughout the US to help them improve their bottom line. Since 1986, we have helped corporations increase workplace productivity by focusing on the most important asset of the company - the employees. Services provided through RFG Advisory Group, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.