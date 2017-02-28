Financial Education Without a Sales Pitch This is an unstandardized industry and creating these types of tools is difficult.

Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE), a provider of workplace financial wellness programs, recently announced it was included in a new third-party research report. The new report and research was conducted by Ann Schleck & Co and sponsored by Hartford Funds.

"We applaud Hartford Funds and the whole team at Ann Schleck & Co for the great job they did with this research," says Anna Fruits, director of marketing for FSFE. "This is an unstandardized industry and creating these types of tools is difficult. We were honored to play a part in it," she said.

FSFE was included in a similar industry report in early 2016. A total of sixteen providers of financial wellness vendors were included in the report by Hartford Funds.

Hartford Funds and Ann Schleck & Co are separate and unaffiliated entities from FSFE and have not made any endorsement of FSFE or any vendor by way of the report mentioned in this press release.

About Four Seasons Financial Education

Four Seasons Financial Education is positioned to provide workplace financial wellness services to companies throughout the US to help them improve their bottom line. Since 1986, we have helped corporations increase workplace productivity by focusing on the most important asset of the company - the employees. Services provided through RFG Advisory Group, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.