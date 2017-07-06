Dr. Scott Gerrish Teaching Medical Professionals in the Art and Science of CoolSculpting by Zeltiq Over 2000 medical professionals have been trained at the East Coast CoolSculpting Center with Dr. Scott Gerrish.

ZELTIQAesthetics, Inc.—a medical technology company that utilizes their proprietary controlled-cooling technology to develop and commercialize products, like their innovative CoolSculpting System—appointed Dr. Scott Gerrish as the Medical Director of ZELTIQ Training Center East in Reston, VA. Since the launch of the East Coast Center Dr. Gerrish has trained over 2000 medical professionals (doctors, nurses, physicians assistants or CoolSculpting specialist) for ZELTIQ's CoolSculpting System at the center.

"It's a privilege to support an innovative company like ZELTIQ," shared Dr. Gerrish, "Their proprietary controlled-cooling technology is allowing medical professionals to bring a permanent, cost-effective, and non-invasive fat reduction solution to their patients with very positive results." As the fastest growing segment in non-invasive procedures thousands more medical professionals from around the world will be trained in Reston, Virginia on the latest CoolSculpting techniques and best practices.

CoolSculpting is the leading, FDA-approved fat reduction treatment. The system freezes unwanted fat cells in the abdomen, inner and outer thighs, under the chin, and around the waist. The body's healthy cells then naturally and permanently eliminate the frozen fat cells from the body.

About Dr. Scott Gerrish and Gerrish & Associates MedSpa

Dr. Gerrish has been featured in leading local and national periodicals, including STYLE Magazine and The Washingtonian. He is recognized as an Allergan Platinum Plus BOTOX Provider, designated by BioForm as a Premier Provider of Radiesse, and is considered one of the most experienced providers of non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. He has trained numerous physicians on such treatments and has worked directly with laser companies to develop advanced laser technologies. Dr. Gerrish completed his residency at The George Washington University Medical Center and has been delivering non-invasive to minimally invasive medical cosmetic treatments since 1996. Gerrish & Associates has offices in Vienna and Alexandria, VA. Gerrish and Associates was awarded Best Med-Spa in DC by Washington City Readers. Dr. Gerrish has been awarded as a Diamond Provider by CoolSculpting.

For more information about Dr. Gerrish and Gerrish & Associates MedSpa visit http://www.drgerrish.com.

Gerrish & Associates MedEsthetics

112 Pleasant St SW

Vienna VA 22180

703.255.5580

http://www.drgerrish.com

News provided by BeauteeSmarts Carlsbad CA 92008 760.678.0022

Source: Gerrish & Associates