Since Fifty Shades of Grey there hasn't been as salacious, candid and thought-provoking a tale about breaking boundaries in love and defying relationship rules, yet Beyond Love is a TRUE story and has the potential to exceed Fifty Shades popularity

Author, Akia Brown, will host a red-carpet dinner celebration on Valentine’s Day to launch her tell-all memoir Beyond Love and nonprofit organization The Aristotle Project [T.A.P.]. The festivities will take place on February 14, 2017 at The Crystal Place at 14976 Ten Mile in East Pointe, MI 48201 from 6pm-10pm.

Open to the public, donation tickets entitle guests a delicious dinner, pre-orders of Beyond Love, VIP giveaways, a celebratory toast, raffle prizes and a live performance by the winner of the “Beyond Love Song Contest”. Proceeds from donation ticket sales will benefit Brown’s T.A.P., a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to provide financial literacy and credit awareness to teen moms and under-served communities.

Although Beyond Love is Brown’s debut as a published author, she’s no stranger to sensational stories. Her life has played out like a jaw-dropping page turner. Her juicy, non-fiction work offers readers a rare look inside her nontraditional, open marriage to BMB Records CEO, Brian M. Brown. From overcoming the obstacles of single motherhood, hustling in the Motor City to falling for one of Detroit’s most infamous street bosses to accepting what she and her husband refer to as ‘wife-in-laws’, this book is sure to raise eyebrows and hopefully open minds.

"Since Fifty Shades of Grey there hasn't been as salacious, candid and thought-provoking a tale about breaking boundaries in love and defying relationship rules, yet Beyond Love is a TRUE story and has the potential to exceed such popularity and invoke deep discussion," proclaims Treavion Davenport-Chin Publicist/Author/Filmmaker.

To purchase tickets to Akia’s Valentine’s Day Celebration click on Eventbrite.com. Visit http://www.akiabrown.com or contact Trea Davenport at 310-728-5000 or treadaypr(at)gmail(dot)com for other inquiries.

AKIA BROWN

Born in the Motor City, Akia is known for setting her own set of rules and an uncanny ability to achieve and persevere through any obstacle put in her path. She's a charismatic college graduate, accomplished entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. Her dedication to her husband, children, and personal development go deeper than normal comprehension; the best way to describe it is Beyond Love.

BEYOND LOVE BOOK

Beyond Love introduces Akia Brown as a living, breathing example of unconditional love. Brown offers compelling and eyebrow-raising insight on being happily married despite what she and her husband call ‘wife-in-laws’. The author stands firm on her acceptance and understanding that her husband engages in other loving relationships and shows the world that it’s ok. The compelling memoir explains how a nontraditional marriage can work if the parties realize that life is all about love and one thing is certain; everybody just wants to be loved.

THE ARISTOTLE PROJECT [T.A.P.]

The non-profit organization was formed with the mission to provide comprehensive financial literacy, entrepreneurial education, support, and resources targeting low to moderate income individuals, women, minorities and veterans with a strong emphasis on youth communities.