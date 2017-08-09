Financial Education Without a Sales Pitch Five years ago we had to explain to companies what a financial wellness program was

Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE), a provider of workplace financial wellness programs, today announced its services are now available to over one million users. Travis Freeman, Vice President at FSFE, cites the growth of the industry and new partnerships as major contributors to this milestone.

"Five years ago we had to explain to companies what a financial wellness program was," said Freeman. "Today, we're explaining how we're different than our competition. Industry growth, plus wonderful new partnerships in the benefits and health care industries have helped us achieve this success," he said.

FSFE has tripled their investment into new technologies over the last two years. The user milestone announcement follows another recent announcement of major enhancements to PlanWell, the firm's online platform that facilitates their financial wellness programs. Media and partnership inquiries can be directed to Anna.Fruits@FSFE.com.

About Four Seasons Financial Education

Four Seasons Financial Education is positioned to provide workplace financial wellness services to companies throughout the US to help them improve their bottom line. Since 1986, we have helped corporations increase workplace productivity by focusing on the most important asset of the company - the employees. Services provided through RFG Advisory Group, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.