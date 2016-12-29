Thanks to the intelligent and proactive leadership decisions we are making now, while I am very proud of our history and legacy, I have no doubt that our company’s best days are ahead.

Weaver Consultants Group LLC, and its affiliated companies Landmarc Environmental Systems LLC, Anchor Construction LLC, and Sligo Systems LLC, has announced its leadership succession milestones for 2017. The collective companies employ over 350 engineers, scientists, construction specialists and administrative support personnel operating out of eighteen locations across the United States. The companies specialize in environmental, civil and geotechnical engineering, manufacturing, industrial construction, and specialized pipe installation.

The flagship development for the year ahead will see the formation of an Office of the President, which has been created to ensure continuity of company operations and sustained success during and after the structured leadership transition.

The Office of the President will be co-led by Jeff Young, Managing Principal of Operations, and Doug Dorgan, Managing Principal of Administration. The firm’s Founder and current President John Weaver, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Executive Committee, and will remain actively engaged in various executive advisory roles for the foreseeable future.

“As we move forward through our detailed and well-structured succession plan, we remain committed to our core values and vision, which includes embracing our entrepreneurial spirit while delivering above average return on member investment,” commented John Weaver, who has been at the helm of Weaver Consultants Group since 1991. “Thanks to the intelligent and proactive leadership decisions we are making now, while I am very proud of our history and legacy, I have no doubt that our company’s best days are ahead.”

The announcement of Weaver Consultants Group’s leadership succession milestones also coincides with the company’s 25-year anniversary, which will be recognized at a special event to take place in January at the firm’s Chicago headquarters. The event will bring together personnel from across the organization to celebrate the company’s exceptional and unique history and the achievement of this substantial milestone in the Company’s succession plan approved in 2014.

“Our company was founded on the tenets of attentive and responsive customer service, strong project management, solid internal financial controls, and measuring success by the trust that our clients place in us,” commented Doug Dorgan, a Principal of the firm and an employee since 1995. “This focus has driven our steady growth over the last quarter of a century, and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than by gathering with colleagues from across the country. It will be a great way to recognize our achievements and will be a memorable occasion for us all.”

