Videotel Digital is excited to announce their appearance at this year’s Infocomm in Orlando, Florida. A part of the event in 2011, Southern California’s leading manufacturer of industrial digital signage products and solutions will join nearly 1,000 other exhibitors representing all facets of audiovisual technology.

At the pro-AV industry’s largest trade show in the US, Videotel Digital will display their new HD2600XD industrial grade DVD player and new network player along with their newest interactive solutions, SENSE, MOVE, PUSH, and ELEVATE. In addition to these signage solutions, they will highlight the industrial digital media players they’re well known for. A once-a-year opportunity for the 40,000 attendees expected to attend, the latest audiovisual technologies for display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, and signal distribution will be on tap.

“The audiovisual conference floor will display over 500,000 square feet of audiovisual technology solutions for attendees from 110 countries to peruse. High-level executives and decision makers from the commercial AV and installation markets recognize InfoComm as its premier marketplace. We’re beyond thrilled to be a part of it again” said Lisa Schneider, VP of Marketing & Sales.

For more information about Videotel Digital visit http://www.videoteldigital.com.

About Videotel Digital:

Videotel Digital is a leading manufacturer of Industrial Digital Signage Media Players, Industrial DVD Players, and Interactive Digital Signage Solutions. The industry leader services numerous industries from retail to healthcare, federal and educational concerns, hospitality, events, and museums among others. Videotel Digital Industrial Audio/Video products provide convenience with features such as Auto Start, Auto Play and Auto Loop. The products also seamlessly Auto Repeat for continuous play without manual interaction.

About InfoComm:

InfoComm is at the center of the pro-AV industry and happily supplies technology managers the products they need to deliver today's exceptional communications experiences. The conference serves those who create multimillion dollar installations. These industry pros include Fortune 500 corporations, AV professionals from major universities, design consultants, and systems integrators, among others.