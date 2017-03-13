InterDev Acquires Communications Resources, Inc.

“With the convergence of voice and data communications, we’ve seen demand from our IT service clients to also provide support for their telephony systems,” said InterDev CEO Gary Nichols.

InterDev, an Atlanta-area provider of information technology and security services, today announced it has acquired Communications Resources, Inc. (CRI), an Alpharetta-based telecommunications integrator that specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of voice and data communication infrastructure and systems for small to medium-sized businesses. Under the new structure, CRI’s customer relationships will continue with no interruptions or changes in service agreements.

Founded in 1989, CRI has developed a strong reputation in the industry for its professionalism and dedication to customer service, including such assurances as 24/7 emergency support for the systems it installs.

“With the convergence of voice and data communications, we’ve seen demand from our IT service clients to also provide support for their telephony systems,” said InterDev CEO Gary Nichols. “The decision to acquire CRI and bring their knowledge and resources in-house was the only logical decision given our decades long relationship.”

CRI, a reseller of Avaya and Panasonic business systems, and a recognized specialist in the design and deployment of telecom infrastructure and networks, is a perfect fit for InterDev, which recently launched its hosted PBX and VoIP solution, SureRing. In addition to InterDev’s leadership in managed IT, security and cloud computing, the two organizations combined cover the entire spectrum of business voice/data system and network needs.

“Through our two decades of operations, we’ve developed strong relationships with high-quality, respected companies such as InterDev,” said CRI President Jeff Nevins. “We’ve partnered productively with InterDev since 1990, and when they approached us about a merger, it seemed a natural decision to proceed as they can bring their managed IT and security services to our customer base.”

About InterDev

InterDev provides Managed IT and Security Services to businesses and municipalities throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and Illinois. In addition to managing and hosting IT operations for its valued clients, InterDev also provides leading edge IT security solutions — based on technologies from Barracuda Networks, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Extreme Networks and Dell SecureWorks — as well as telecommunications consulting including VoIP and circuit solutions. For more information, visit http://www.interdev.com.

About Communications Resources, Inc. (CRI)

CRI has been serving the Metro Atlanta business community for more than 20 years. The firm offers complete design, installation and maintenance of voice and data communication infrastructure and systems for small to medium-sized businesses. Leadership’s commitment to outstanding customer service has provided the company with a high degree of customer loyalty, with many new business opportunities coming through referrals by satisfied customers.