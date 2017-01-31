RBMA Opens Registration for 2017 PARADIGM Conference

With more sessions, more attendees, more exhibitors and more events in one RBMA conference, Chicago will be the place to be on April 23.

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the first RBMA PARADIGM Conference taking place, April 23-26, 2017, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Attendees can register at rbma.org/paradigm.

PARADIGM, the RBMA’s new single annual conference, builds upon the RBMA’s nearly 50 years of being a leader in the education and career advancement of radiology business managers. It will feature more speakers and more educational tracks for an unparalleled value for attending members and exhibiting companies.

“We predict that 2017 will be a year of momentous change in radiology, in health care and in the world at large,” said James Hamilton, RBMA president and practice manager for Medical Imaging Physician, Inc., in Dayton, Ohio. “This is the time to combine our efforts and pull the entire RBMA membership together in one place for networking, learning and progress through sharing.”

Attendees of the first RBMA PARADIGM Conference will get to hear from an impressive lineup of keynote and featured speakers with important insights into the management of health care companies. The will also be able to craft a highly individualized educational experience by choosing from concurrent plenary sessions on topics of interest to different types of RBMA members. Among topics offered will be:



Practice management

Legislative and regulatory updates

Health care reform and the move to value-based medicine

Billing and coding (a much-requested topic returning to RBMA conferences)

In addition, the PARADIGM conference will offer idea-sharing sessions, executive roundtables and numerous opportunities to network with others in the field and meet with vendors to learn about the latest in imaging technology and business services and products.

“Our members tell us again and again about how our conferences led to a connection or a new idea that made a tremendous difference in their businesses,” said Christie James, chair of the RBMA Program Committee and member of the RBMA Board. “With more sessions, more attendees, more exhibitors and more events in one RBMA conference, Chicago will be the place to be on April 23.”

There is a member discount and a discount for early registration, which closes on March 23, 2017. Regular pre-registration ends April 14, 2017. Onsite registration is April 23 through 26 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

To view the full conference lineup and information about things to do in Chicago, the host city, visit rbma.org/paradigm.

About RBMA

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession’s future.