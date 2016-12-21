Washington’s young and healthy business environment and an acquisition opportunity sparked our interest in the state. Today, we're very excited to announce the opening of our Bellevue Regional Office.

"Washington’s young and healthy business environment and an acquisition opportunity sparked our interest in the state. Today, we're very excited to announce the opening of our Bellevue Regional Office," says Avitus Group Public Relations Manager, Dianne Parker. "As one of the largest companies in the co-employment industry in the United States, we're always looking for opportunities to expand as we grow our business."

Avitus Group, a company that helps simplify, strengthen and grow businesses by taking responsibility for necessary, yet burdensome administrative tasks like human resources, risk and safety management, payroll, accounting and taxes, is celebrating the opening of its Bellevue Regional Office with a virtual ribbon cutting via Facebook Live January 26, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.. The business community is invited to tune in via the company’s Facebook page. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries are presenting the ribbon cutting with Avitus Group and HRnovations executives and staff at Avitus Group’s Bellevue office at 700 112th Ave. NE Suite 300.

Avitus Group is also making an announcement about its 2017 Washington Giving Campaign, which includes a free Active Shooter Training for businesses at the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. With Avitus Group’s focus on human resources, risk and safety management, the company is calling on employers worldwide to unite against workplace violence. Business owners, executives, managers and decision-makers from the Washington business community are invited to attend the February 16th training. Through this free class, Avitus Group aims to educate employers on creating a safe work environment for employees, clients, customers and visitors.

“Public shootings are senseless acts of violence that are occurring all too often. As one of the largest companies in the co-employment industry in the United States, we work with countless businesses that represent thousands of employees. We are encouraging employers to form a united front against workplace violence, and we feel that starts with education," says President of Avitus Payroll Services and Avitus Business Services Ken Balster. "Avitus Group exists to help businesses simplify, strengthen and grow. When it comes to complex HR law, simplify is critical. OSHA mandates that businesses provide a safe work environment for employees, clients, visitors and guests. In today’s day and age it is more important than ever for businesses to be compliant in providing a safe work environment.”

“We make it a priority to support the communities that support us. Our employees are lucky enough to live and work in Washington, and we want to show our appreciation for the communities we live and work in by giving back. We’re proud to announce that this year's giving campaign will kick off with our free active shooter training class February 16th. We truly believe this will help save lives,” says Avitus, Inc. President Don Reile.

Avitus Group acquired HRnovations in July, 2016 and has spent the past few months merging the companies together and rolling out expanded service offerings. Avitus Group will continue offering the co-employment service, as well as an entire suite of services designed to help businesses simplify, strengthen and grow. Avitus Group's service offerings include co-employment, accounting, business tax planning and preparation, payroll, human resources, risk and safety management, recruiting, information technology, marketing and branding, video services and international planning.

"Avitus Group grows when our clients grow, and we're all adding jobs to the local and state economies. Our Washington expansion is an obvious opportunity for the companies we serve as well as our own company. This merger will positively impact the entire state," says Avitus Group Senior Vice President of Finance Steve Bentley. "Avitus Group has already begun hiring in Washington, and we have future plans to add more skilled positions at our Bellevue Regional Office as our footprint in Washington expands."

"The merger provides our clients the best of what HRnovations and Avitus Group have to offer. We’re excited to offer additional services to help our clients succeed," says Vice President of HR Services at HRnovations Amy Efroymson.

"Washington companies in the greater Seattle area and across the entire state have embraced our services since 1990 when we first opened our doors. Avitus Group established its business in Montana in 1996. With nearly 46 years of combined experience in business solutions, I am confident recommending Avitus Group to Washington businesses, and encourage the business community to utilize Avitus Group,” says President of HRnovations Mike Komola.

"Avitus Group exists to help entrepreneurs re-focus their time and experience a higher level of success, and we're certainly ready to help even more entrepreneurs in Washington," says Avitus Group Chairman and CEO, Willie Chrans.

