Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements We look forward to working with DFE to expand on their proven global success, extensive market knowledge and manufacturing expertise.

Brenntag Specialties, Inc. (BSI) will provide distribution of DFE Pharma’s Microcrystalline Cellulose for the North American market.

“The new partnership with DFE and the continued expansion of our product portfolio demonstrates BSI’s commitment to our nutraceutical and dietary supplement customers,” said Steve Brauer, President of Brenntag Specialties, Inc. "We look forward to working with DFE to expand on their proven global success, extensive market knowledge and manufacturing expertise. Their high-purity product offering will be an outstanding addition to our current roster of industry-leading ingredient manufacturers.”

DFE currently produces three grades of microcrystalline cellulose:



Pharmacel® 101

Pharmacel® 102

Pharmacel® 112

These grades are ideally suited to be used in the majority of tablet and capsule formulations processed by direct compression, capsule filling, wet granulation, dry granulation or extrusion-spheronisation While Pharmacel® 101 is mainly applied in wet granulation and extrusion-spheronisation, Pharmacel® 102 and Pharmacel® 112 possess excellent properties for use in direct compression processes. Pharmacel® 112 is recommended for application in formulations with moisture sensitive drugs, due to its low moisture content (LOD < 1.5%).

About Brenntag:

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemical distribution, covers all major markets with its extensive product and service portfolio. Headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, the company operates a global network with more than 530 locations in 74 countries. In 2015, the company, which has a global workforce of more than 14,000 employees, generated sales of EUR 10.3 billion (USD 11.5 billion). Brenntag connects chemical manufacturers and chemical users. The company supports its customers and suppliers with tailor-made distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals. With over 10,000 products and a world-class supplier base, Brenntag offers one-stop-shop solutions to around 180,000 customers. This includes specific application technology, an extensive technical support and value-added services such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, formulation, repackaging, inventory management and drum return handling. Long-standing experience and local excellence in the individual countries characterize the global market leader for chemical distribution.

About DFE:

DFE Pharma is an international company that specializes in manufacturing world-class excipients. DFE Pharma is jointly owned by two of the world’s top multi-national dairy companies: Royal FrieslandCampina and Fonterra, and has production locations in the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand and India. DFE Pharma is in pursuit of excipient excellence, and aims to become acknowledged global leaders in their field. DFE Pharma‘s goal is leadership in all forms of expertise related to excipients, from original research to hands-on client support. DFE Pharma works every day to offer new product options, to improve supply and minimize time to market.