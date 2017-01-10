NewLeaf Web Moves To New Headquarters In Lake Forest, CA

new leaf logo

NewLeaf has moved offices from the border of Tustin and Irvine to the city of Lake Forest. The move follows an increase in growth from an assortment of projects the web firm has completed as well as the variety of promising new endeavors the team is now assisting several companies with. The office's new location is 8 Rancho Circle, Lake Forest, CA.

Replete with a conference room for larger audiences and individual offices for smaller meetings, the new location allows the web development and design firm to host meetings more comfortably and easily, owed in no small part to the firm's accelerated growth, having doubled in size over the past 12 months.

The firm now also features advertising services, with a dedicated team on site to assist clients with their efforts to broadcast their business and services. This comes alongside an expansion in the types of clients NewLeaf serves, which now range from multi-million dollar medical organizations to local entrepreneurs and service companies. The new location also allows NewLeaf to bring its photography and film studio services on-site.

The NewLeaf team is excited for their new office space, which reflects the company’s collaborative personality. Clients can now work alongside NewLeaf staff during working-meetings and see their new websites and advertising come to life. The employees are hopeful that NewLeaf’s surge of business and new projects will continue into the rest of 2017 and beyond.