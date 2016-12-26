Infiniti Of Coral Gables Set To Dazzle South Florida

Luxury-car buyers in South Florida are about to get the dealership they’ve long deserved.

When INFINITI of Coral Gables opens its doors December 26, luxury-car shopping and service will never be the same. The 75,000-square-foot dealership will be the largest and most luxurious INFINITI dealership in North America.

Located at 2701 Le Jeune Road, in the lavish Bacardi USA headquarters building, the dealership will feature a sparkling interior with gently cascading waterfalls, free high-speed wi-fi, meeting rooms for customer use, a plush lounge, a deluxe children’s play area, a nail salon offering customers complimentary services, a café and coffee bar staffed with baristas who will brew exclusive Ospina Dynasty Coffee from Colombia, also complimentary.

The dealership marks the entry into Florida of the Bernie Moreno Companies, which operates a growing footprint of thriving luxury dealerships in Ohio, Massachusetts and Kentucky. The company’s impressive lineup of luxury brands includes Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin and INFINITI.

“We are eager to give South Florida drivers a level of amenities and service they’ve never seen,” says Bernie Moreno. “We’re also eager to see the reactions from clients when they walk into this stunning space and experience our ‘Above and Beyond’ culture. Get ready to pick your jaw off the floor.”

The dealership is the result of a $15 million investment by Bernie Moreno Companies and will provide 70 news jobs to the Miami area.

“We’ve built a strong reputation in other states by selling great vehicles at great prices, providing unmatched service and by giving back to the community,” says Moreno. “We can’t wait to build that same reputation here in the Miami area.”

In addition to stunning amenities for its customers, INFINITI of Coral Gables will offer Bernie Moreno Companies’ trademark client service, including “Worry Free Pricing,” mobile scheduling, anywhere vehicle valet and unrivaled “Auto Spa” services.

“Like our luxury cars, this amazing dealership will feature more than just spectacular aesthetics,” says Moreno. “When you go ‘under the hood’ here, you’re going find a skilled service department, a trustworthy sales team that builds long-term relationships and an environment that puts client service ahead of everything else.”

In 2005, Bernie Moreno purchased a small, underperforming Mercedes-Benz dealership on the west side of Cleveland, turning it into Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted, the flagship dealership of his organization. After just one year, that dealership earned a coveted “Best of the Best” award from Mercedes-Benz and would go on to win the award for 10 consecutives years, something no other Mercedes-Benz dealer has done. In the meantime, Bernie Moreno Companies has become one of the fastest growing and most admired auto-dealership organizations in the country, earning awards for its growth, client service, community involvement and employee engagement.

