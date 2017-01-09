“We’re excited to add the app to Firmex VDR,” says Mark Wright, CMO, Firmex. “We know our clients rely on our service, and we want to make it available to them whenever and wherever deals happen.”

Firmex, a global provider of virtual data rooms releases a mobile application for iOS devices, a new mobile app that extends the capabilities of their existing product, Firmex VDR, to Apple iPhones and iPads.

Firmex VDR for iPhone and iPad provides users access to their Firmex virtual data room no matter where they are. With the mobile app users will be able to access secure documents while away from the office, locate important documents quickly, view review data room updates while on the go, and save documents for offline mobile viewing in their encrypted Firmex Vault. The application works with existing Firmex VDR accounts.

Download Firmex VDR on the App Store.

Trusted for 10 years by 100,000 companies worldwide to secure deals.

Whether you are looking to acquire or sell a company, raise funds, undergo a financial audit, share intellectual property or manage compliance documents, Firmex allows you to securely share the right information with the right people, internal and external to the organization, anytime.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/firmex-vdr/id1156584536?ls=1&mt=8