The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (FBCENC) moved into a new facility to enable the organization to help feed more hungry families. Not only did the Food Bank need more space to handle its growth and expansion needs, but it was determined to build a state-of-the-art facility by incorporating key technologies throughout the design process to make it both energy efficient and environmentally friendly. GreenTech Solutions Group worked with the general contractor to assist in the lighting upfit of the newly renovated 85,000 square-foot space on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, NC.

The Food Bank reached out to GreenTech seeking an LED fixture option that could meet the requirements and lighting needs in the freezer and chiller storage areas. The new facility boasts three times as many cooler and freezers, so the energy efficiency and cost savings that LED lighting allows was an important factor for the FBCENC.

Working with the design architect, GreenTech delivered an option that worked best for the Food Bank. The LED fixtures incorporated in these area are designed to withstand the cold climate and are also certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), meaning the fixtures can be safely used in the food industry.

Walking through the facility, it is easy to recognize the step dimming/motion option used with the LED fixtures in the main warehouse areas. This option auto-dims the light fixture when there is no activity in that area, which allows for an additional reduction in energy use without any safety issues, and returns to 100 percent output when motion is detected.

“Such control options are often overlooked when performing lighting upgrades,” said GreenTech VP of Business Development Scott Jernigan. “GreenTech goes beyond just selling a product; we strive to educate our clients in key options that bring another layer of savings which many are not aware of.” Jernigan added, “We are moving towards full automation within larger projects through our partnership with suppliers of enterprise-scale intelligent LEDs, which will provide a level of detail and networked control that will become the future standard in smart-building technology.”

“We know that working in an energy-efficient facility helps us meet our mission of distributing food to those in need, while being respectful of our resources,” said Charlie Hale, Vice President of Operations for the Food Bank. “We are grateful for GreenTech Solutions Group’s generosity in helping us get our new distribution center up and running.”

“Thanks to partners like GreenTech Solutions Group, we’re able to continue our work distributing nutritious food options for those who are hungry in our community,” said the Food Bank CEO Peter Werbicki. “We’re thankful for GreenTech’s commitment to our mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in central and eastern North Carolina.”

The Food Bank plans to take full advantage of its new space, with teaching kitchens and classrooms, a community health department to aid in food nutrition and preparation, plus other community initiatives.

“We are strong believers in giving back to the community and can see first-hand the profound impact the Food Bank’s efforts have within our communities here in North Carolina,” said GreenTech CEO Glenn Edmonds. “We hope our donation to the Food Bank will go a long way in helping many who need their assistance and are proud that we were able to help such a worthwhile organization.”

Approximately 8,500 people rely on the Food Bank in Raleigh and in five other partner locations for daily access to food. The FBCENC is in need of donations all year round. Your tax-deductible gift to the Food Bank will immediately help hungry seniors, families, and children in the community. For every dollar you give, the Food Bank can provide $10.00 worth of food or five meals. If you want to help, please visit: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at http://www.foodbankcenc.org.

About GreenTech Solutions Group: Founded in 2009, GreenTech Solutions Group is designed as a full-service consulting firm to deliver proven energy-efficiency solutions that reduce clients’ energy consumption, help protect our environment, conserve resources, and ultimately generate a timely return on investment. We specialize in cutting-edge energy-efficient lighting, alternative energy production, mechanical efficiency, energy management, water conservation, and more, planning and implementing projects for businesses of all sizes in every industry nationwide. For more information visit: http://www.greentechsolutionsgroup.com/