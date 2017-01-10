A nurse using DeVero home health software "We've proven that we can scale to accommodate the demands of the largest provider in the industry, and we know we have the right solution for enterprises”," said Eric Gordon, VP of Sales at DeVero.

DeVero, Inc (formerly Home Healthcare SOS) is delighted to announce that 2016 was the best year in company history as measured by recognition, customer growth, revenue, and product development as the cloud native post-acute healthcare software is enjoying tremendous market acceptance.

With a 10-year anniversary in sight, San Jose-based DeVero Inc. showed no signs of slowing in 2016, and instead capped a banner year by earning national recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc.com, and one of the Silicon Valley Business Journal Fast 50, ranking number 26 in the highly-competitive San Jose, CA region.

While healthcare providers embrace the flexibility and scalability, end users appreciate the ease-of-use and intuitive nature of documenting at the point of care, earning DeVero a reputation as a clinician-friendly software.

A flexible and scalable cloud-native healthcare platform designed to adapt to multiple settings of care, DeVero is best known amongst home health and hospice agencies, but is gaining recognition with other healthcare-at-home providers.

"We've seen amazing growth with our core base, as we continue to enhance the product for the home health and hospice customers," said CEO Joe Randesi. "Where we've seen increased interest is with opportunities that have clinical documentation needs outside the traditional Home Health and Hospice markets. Because we've built our solution with the broader healthcare market in mind, customers are able to leverage our platform and take their business to any type of care they desire, all while managing their patients on a single platform. We’ve heard from providers in behavioral health, pediatrics, and even government agencies that need to launch a program that involves clinical data collection."

It’s been long known that home care is preferred by patients, but now data demonstrating lower cost and better outcomes indicate strong viability in the future of healthcare. It's no wonder that more care is being directed to the home, where home care industry growth year-over-year is projected at double digits for at least the next several years.

While growth in the industry bodes well for DeVero, a major milestone occurred in 2015 when Kindred At Home announced their decision to consolidate their technology platform and standardize all 600+ home health and hospice locations on DeVero. Since then, a number of other providers have taken note.

2016 also saw DeVero roll-out a number of key features for customers, including Secure Communication with industry-leader TigerText as the selected messaging platform. Document Manager, with automates many of the processes behind document and physician order management was widely embraced and adopted by existing DeVero customers, as well as the marketplace at large.

While product features are a key driver of success, security is an ongoing concern in the healthcare technology space. To further address this, DeVero in 2016 achieved SOC2 (formerly SAS70) certification, based on a report that measures security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. "We saw numerous enhancements and achievements in 2016, and we look forward to even more in 2017," Randesi added. "We plan to continue to address the needs of the ever-changing marketplace and will ensure that DeVero will be a partner that will adapt and grow with our customers and the industry."

About DeVero DeVero Inc. (formerly known as Home Healthcare SOS) provides a multi-service line healthcare platform that provides an easy-to-use, adaptable, and highly scalable solution that meets the emerging needs driven by the transformation of healthcare. Providers, payers and government organizations leverage DeVero to efficiently collect, share and integrate patient and population data from any location, using any device. Based in Silicon Valley and founded by tech and healthcare experts, DeVero was born to create innovative solutions to common business challenges. Visit https://www.devero.com or call (800) 219-0664 to learn more.