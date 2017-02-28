Startup Experience Vietnam (SEVN) (http://www.startupexperience-vn.com), a group of global entrepreneurs who are passionate about entrepreneurship/startup and Egroup, a leading educational group in Vietnam today announced a new strategic partnership. The partnership will combine Startup Experience’s expertise in startup training for high school students, college students, entrepreneurs and startup companies around the globe with Egroup, a market leader in educational solutions and English training in Vietnam to develop an educational game to be used in afterschool programs for 10-13 year-old students in Vietnam. The course aims to teach both English language skills and entrepreneurial skills to the participating students.

The Entrepreneurial game will aim to teach the player to adopt and employ an entrepreneurial mindset within a science fiction scenario. “The game has been designed to facilitate problem solving at different difficulty levels, therefore offering every player steady and ongoing progression with tangible rewards, and most importantly, they learn English at the same time. I believe teaching children to have an entrepreneurial mind-set at an early age which encourages a focus on creativity produces high achievers in school and in life as well. It is perfect timing as policymakers in Vietnam are beginning to see startups as a main goal in the future economic growth of the country,” said Chris Nguyen, the CEO of Startup Experience Vietnam

Thuy Nguyen, Chairman of Egroup commented, “We are pleased to form a strategic partnership with SEVN. By bringing a Silicon Valley startup approach to Vietnam, together, we are introducing young students to the entrepreneurial mindset, tools, and knowledge in their early ages so they will be ready for the increasing challenges of running a business startup which we are facing today in Vietnam. Through our network in Asia, we will also market this entrepreneurial game for kids who will learn both English as well as entrepreneurship. Next summer, we will offer three months’ course at our Apax English Center in Vietnam.”

About Startup Experience Vietnam

We are a group of global entrepreneurs who are passionate about entrepreneurship and startup. Startup Experience Vietnam is created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. We bring Silicon Valley to Vietnam to train the next generation of successful Entrepreneurs.

Learn more about us at http://www.startupexperience-vn.com

About Egroup

As a leading group in educational services in Vietnam (educational games, e-learning, educational tools) and English training, we consider our mission is to develop young generation in Vietnam to be global citizens, contributing to up-skill the Vietnamese workforce and helping start-up entrepreneurs to be successful. Our motto is “Let’s Dream! Let’s Conquer!”.

Learn more about us at http://www.egroup.vn

