Personify Announces Small World Community Services Partner Program

Personify Corp, the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed, recently announced the launch of the Small World Community Services Partner Program, a new strategic initiative designed to help select partner organizations extend the benefits of online community to their customers in the nonprofit market. The Small World Community Services Partner Program offers new resources and support to help Partners gain expertise in leveraging the leading social collaboration platform, Small World Community, to empower constituent engagement for client organizations.

The Small World Community Services Partner Program includes a certification process whereby partners are trained thoroughly in launching online communities and working to ensure their continued success. Step-by-step training courses, on-site boot camps, community engagement best practices, and white glove support will help to ensure partner success. Joining Personify are three partner organizations that have long been providing difference-making services and solutions to cause-based organizations in the charitable market: Cathexis Partners, Charity Dynamics, and Firefly Partners.

“The Small World Community Services Partner Program provides Partners with the tools, resources, and support needed to bring to life thriving online communities for their clients,” said Jeremy Demers, Director of Business Development, Personify. “These communities provide an organization’s supporters with new opportunities to connect, engage, collaborate, and share with each other, and we’re excited to hear our Partners amplify this message within the nonprofit market.”

The creation of the Small World Community Services Partner Program not only allows Personify the ability to leverage the extended reach of three partners who have long served the nonprofit space, but also provides our clients with a trusted network of partner organizations that are skilled in providing implementation, community engagement, and strategic services for the Small World Community platform.

“Charity Dynamics works with many leading fundraising organizations and we have witnessed first-hand the impact Small World Community has had on driving collaboration between volunteers, sharing best practice among event teams, and freeing up staff time,” said Donna Wilkins, CEO and Founder of Charity Dynamics. “We’re very excited about the new Small World Community Services Partner Program and we look forward to working together with Personify to bring the many benefits of online community to great organizations in this market."

“Small World Community is a powerful tool that provides nonprofits the ability to strengthen relationships between supporters and extend the reach of their respective missions. Firefly Partners has been developing and building custom digital solutions for nonprofits since 2008 and we are thrilled to add impactful communities to the list of strategic solutions we offer and support,” said Jen Frazier, President of Firefly Partners.

“Cathexis Partners is often relied upon to provide strategic digital insight for our clients and we see great opportunity among nonprofits to leverage online community to drive year-round engagement and collaboration,” said Mark Becker, Founding Partner of Cathexis Partners. “We’re excited to be a Small World Community Services Partner as we provide our clients with innovative tools and services to further grow their mission.”

To learn more about the Small World Community Services Partner Program, visit: https://personifycorp.com/small-world-community-service-partners/