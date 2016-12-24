Maxwell W. Hunter II, 1995 winner of the Wernher Von Braun Award and a visionary rocketeer, consummate aerodynamicist, project manager and policy advisor for five decades, steadfastly contributed to the nation's rocket programs and the future of space transportation. His examination of the future of rocket propulsion, Thrust Into Space, hailed as an inspiring and ever-current rocket engineering book for readers with any interest in space travel and the challenges of getting to space and back safely, is available once more in a 50th Anniversary Reissue on Amazon and CreateSpace.com (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1535173793/).

In the newly-printed 238-page reissue, the original book is included in its entirety, along with an updated biography, a list of Hunter's papers and publications that span the Cold War and Space Age to the era of Hubble, the Space Shuttle and SDI, and a foreword by Dr. J.D. Crouch, II. Thrust Into Space will appeal to anyone with an interest in rocketry, artillery, ballistic missiles and space flight. It includes all relevant equations, thoroughly explained, and helpful diagrams, charts, graphs and illustrations. This long-sought book is now available through Amazon and Create Space. Read more about the life, achievements and publications of Maxwell W. Hunter on the Fopundation's new MaxwellHunter.com website.

To request a reviewer's copy of Thrust Into Space and press kit, or for more information about the book or author Maxwell W. Hunter, please contact Matt Hunter. Read more about Thrust Into Space at maxwellhunterfoundation.blogspot.com (http://maxhunterfoundation.blogspot.com/2016/12/max-hunters-influential-book-on-space.html)

Our Mission

To provide inspiration and support for the hard and spectacular job of engineering the dreams of space exploration.

About Us

The Maxwell W. Hunter Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation based, in part, on the legacy of Max Hunter, a giant of American rocketry and space age visionary. In the tradition of Max Hunter’s revolutionary thinking, the Foundation advocates for relentless advancement and innovation in space transportation. Max believed that the key to maintaining America’s leadership role in space exploration required recruiting and training America’s best and brightest youth, to transform them into world-class aerodynamicists and technology engineers.

Max understood that decisions are made by people and their behavior and reactions are at least as important as the hard numbers behind the ideas. He passionately believed that space should be shared and explored by everyone on the planet and saw little or no value limiting the dialogue to existing scientific review boards and government committees. To this end, the Foundation will promote conversations on new technologies and innovations that Max had not even imagined, maintaining the spirit of his wry, sarcastic and inquiring intellect.

Activities of the foundation include re-publication of an expanded 50th Anniversary edition of Thrust Into Space, organizing and releasing of many of Max Hunter’s publications, and sharing his legacy and wit through social media platforms (a YouTube Channel, Blogspot news blog, and Facebook).

About the Author:

Maxwell W. Hunter II (1921 – 2001) was one of the world’s leading figures in aeronautics, rocket design and the utilization of space from the postwar years through the end of the century. heady era of SDI, the Hubble Space Telescope and the Space Shuttle. Hunter’s lifelong dream was to advance the technology of space travel to the point when tourism and industry beyond Earth’s atmosphere would finally become a real possibility. “Max was one of the real pioneers. He spanned the history of space flight literally from the dawn of the Space Age until his death in 2001. He was involved in virtually every major launch vehicle that was developed in the United States in some form or another.” - Roger Launius, Chief Historian, National Aeronautics and Space Administration.