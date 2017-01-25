Planners can now monitor attendees' tasks and activities To-Do lists are particularly useful for on-boarding and training events or any event in which the planner wants to ensure that attendees are progressing with a given set of tasks.

Gather Digital has added a new tool to its suite of event application features. It’s a To-Do list that allows event planners to assign a menu of tasks for participants to complete and to then monitor their progress.

To-Do lists are particularly useful for on-boarding and training events or any event in which the planner wants to ensure that attendees are progressing with a given set of tasks. The feature also works nicely as a personal motivator or for friendly competitions.

Each task in a To-Do list can include a title, descriptive text, due date for completion and attachments such as PDFs or JPGs.

Event planners may monitor progress by logging in to the Gather Digital online dashboard. Reports identify the groups and individuals that have been assigned tasks, indicate which individuals have outstanding tasks and determine the percentage of a group that have completed the tasks. If it appears they need a nudge, guests can be sent a gentle reminder by way of a push notification. An Excel version of the reports may be downloaded.

Gather Digital’s customized mobile app allows event planners to more effectively manage upcoming and ongoing events and better plan for future ones. Features are available to corporations and associations in single and multi-event apps.

ABOUT GATHER DIGITAL

Gather Digital provides best-of-breed mobile event apps for corporations, associations and educational institutions. Established in 2009, Gather Digital creates native and mobile web applications with an integrated system for lead retrieval, continuing education credits, contact exchange, live polling, surveys, small-group meetings, personalization and gamification. For more information, contact Angie Sloan at 919-932-4266. http://www.gatherdigital.com