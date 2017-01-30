Delphi Construction Names Tom Howes Project Executive

Tom Howes, Delphi Construction Project Executive We are confident that his vast experience and unwavering commitment to delivering A+ Projects will be a tremendous asset to our clients.

Delphi Construction, Inc. the multi-market Construction Management firm with offices in Waltham and Cape Cod Massachusetts, has added Tom Howes of Orleans, Massachusetts, to its leadership team in the role of Project Executive.

The Project Executive position will expand Howes’ oversight role to multiple project teams in the delivery of construction projects across all of Delphi’s active markets which include Healthcare, Independent/Assisted Living, Multi-Family/Affordable Housing, Religious, Banking and Corporate Construction.

Delphi COO, Keith Shaw, made the announcement of Howes’ expanded role at a recent company meeting. “We congratulate Tom and welcome him to Delphi’s leadership team. We are confident that his vast experience and unwavering commitment to delivering A+ Projects will be a tremendous asset to our clients. We also know that his strong management abilities will further enhance the performance of our project delivery teams in the field.”

Howes has more than 30 years of experience in construction and real estate development. He has been part of the Delphi team since 2014.

About Delphi Construction

Delphi Construction, Inc. has been providing comprehensive, multi-market construction management services throughout New England since 1992 in the markets of Healthcare, Assisted Living, Affordable Housing, Multi-Family Residential, Banking, Religious, Corporate, Education and Modular Construction.

Delphi employs over 70 full time personnel with offices in Waltham and Cape Cod Massachusetts. The company's motto is "Building Responsibly". The company website is http://www.delphiconstruction.com