Ai Squared today announced the release of ZoomText® version 11 for Windows, the world's premier magnification and reading software for the visually impaired. Significant new features include:



New modern toolbar with simplified controls and complete keyboard accessibility

New unified AppReader for easier reading of documents, web pages and email

New unified Finder for fast location of words and topics of interest

New Geometric Smoothing for the smooth magnified text in more applications

New Smart Invert for viewing photos in their natural colors against inverted backgrounds

New keyboard commands that are easier to operate and free of conflicts with other apps

Greatly improved interoperability with JAWS 18 (from Freedom Scientific)

“ZoomText 11 is all about ease of use and increased productivity,” says Scott Moore, Ai Squared’s Vice President of Marketing. “All of the core features have been streamlined and refined to make ZoomText easier to learn, easier to operate and seamless to the workflow of any task.”

With the addition of Ai Squared to the VFO family earlier this year, a top priority for the release of ZoomText 11 and JAWS 18 (a full screen reader from Freedom Scientific) was interoperability between the two products.

“Helping our customers who need to use ZoomText and JAWS at the same time is a top priority now,” says Eric Damery, Freedom Scientific’s Vice President of Software Product Management. “We want to make sure that users of ZoomText have the best experience when running alongside JAWS.

ZoomText is available in three versions— ZoomText Magnifier, ZoomText Magnifier/Reader and ZoomText Fusion, with the software available on CD, USB and download from the ZoomText website: http://www.zoomtext.com. ZoomText 11 supports Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 and can be used with virtually any application. Low cost upgrades from any previous version are available to all registered users of ZoomText. For further information about ZoomText 11, or to receive a free 60-day trial, contact the Ai Squared sales department at (800) 859-0270 or sales(at)aisquared(dot)com.

About Ai Squared™

Ai Squared is the world’s leading brand of magnification and reading software for the visually impaired. Ai Squared is a part of VFO™, with headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida; and European headquarters in Barendrecht, The Netherlands. The Company's products have been translated into 24 languages and are available in more than 70 countries.

Ai Squared and its products are registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.