NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, and T1V, an interactive software company, today announced that its set of collaboration solutions now include 4K display options.

Designed to improve the productivity and efficiencies of meetings, the new display options give customers added ways to deliver more value to their organizations. The new capabilities enhance an industry first: combining 4K display touchscreens produced by a major LCD display manufacturer with award-winning interactive collaboration software.

The NEC Display/T1V solutions bundles are available in base, standard, and now premium levels. The base level includes an NEC touch-interactive 55-inch V552-THL, a 70-inch E705-THL, or an 80-inch E805-THL display. The standard level is available with the 55-inch V552-THUNL, the 70-inch E705-THUNL, or the 80-inch E805-THUNL. Both the Base and Standard levels are combined with the choice of T1V ThinkHub Base software, which provides two wireless device connections over a LAN network, or ThinkHub Standard software, which provides unlimited wireless device connections over any network in the world. The new Premium-level 4K display bundle is offered with the 65-inch X651UHD or the 84-inch X841UHD display, paired with the T1V ThinkHub Premium software, which supports 4K content.

The NEC multi-touch displays offer superior, commercial-grade build, easy integration and an interactive design that provide users with the ultimate interactive tools. To further customize the bundles, wall mounts, mobile carts, cameras, support packages and upgrade options also are available.

“With our T1V partnership, we’re committed to delivering the best value and options that enhance our customers’ businesses,” said Richard Ventura, Vice President of Business Development and Solutions at NEC Display. “With the new 4K display options, customers in education, corporate, and other sectors will enjoy clearer and crisper images to make collaboration in person or remotely more productive.”

Built with ease of use and customers in mind, T1V’s ThinkHub is a dynamically configurable workspace that enables users to protect their meetings with passwords, take notes, use multi-touch web browsers, convene video conferences, and connect a multitude of devices wirelessly to the NEC displays. ThinkHub supports laptops, tablets and smart phones across all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android – a differentiator in the market – through its AirConnectTM app. In addition, its Auto-Present Mode lets users leverage their own devices as presentation tools on the NEC digital displays.

“From an early stage, ThinkHub was designed to complement the many different devices and applications that people use to collaborate,” said Marco Ventura, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at T1V. “Through our partnership with NEC, ThinkHub’s powerful collaboration capabilities will be accessible to a much broader audience, while helping teams to consolidate the devices, applications, people, ideas, and content critical to achieving great work.”

The new 4K premium level bundles will be available January 1 in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about the NEC Display/T1V solutions bundles, please visit NEC Display on the web, email thinkhub(at)necdisplay(dot)com, or call (866) NEC-MORE.

About T1V

T1V is an interactive software company specializing in multitouch, multiuser applications for enterprise, education, event, and retail environments. The company’s ThinkHub collaboration software features BYOD (bring your own device) technology, designed to support the many devices, programs and platforms that today’s workforce uses on a routine basis. Together with ViewHub presentation software, T1V’s suite of collaboration software represents total meeting room solutions that are replacing much of the hardware we equate meeting room technology with today. Our products are developed to increase organizational productivity, creativity and innovation by facilitating unparalleled engagement and interaction for its users. To learn more visit t1v.com

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at http://www.necdisplay.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2016 NEC Corporation.