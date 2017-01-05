Infolinx System Solutions The Infolinx team was very responsive to my client's needs and worked diligently to ensure a seamless installation and comprehensive end-user training.

Today Infolinx System Solutions™, a leading provider of enterprise physical records management software, announced the implementation of Infolinx WEB™ for a major global logistics company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the leading express transportation and logistics services provider of Saudi Arabia, the company maintains a fleet of more than 1,400 vehicles covering over 300 cities.

The Infolinx WEB application provides the client with an industry-leading solution managing the entire life cycle of paper records and files.

The software installation was handled by Samir Group, also based in Saudi Arabia, who provided local knowledge and dependable support.

“The Infolinx team was very responsive to my client’s needs and worked diligently to ensure a seamless installation and comprehensive end-user training,” said Mohammed Abdul Jaber, Technical Manager at Samir Group.

In addition to deepened integrations with Microsoft SharePoint and Iron Mountain IM Link, new features of Infolinx WEB 3.5 include multiple language support, extended search capabilities, and configurable user-level email notifications to streamline in-app communication between users.

About Infolinx®

Infolinx System Solutions is a leading provider of DoD5015.2-certified enterprise physical records management software.

Full life-cycle records management for archives, records centers, and file rooms includes integrated Enterprise Content Management, third-party warehouse integration, robust searching, online requesting, complete audit history, location reconciliation, supply item ordering, retention schedule and legal holds management, integrated RFID technology, space management with charge-back functionality, extensive reporting capability, advanced security configuration, workflow email notifications, and legacy data sharing.

Available as an on-premises or cloud-based solution, Infolinx maintains clients within a variety of industries and the public sector. To learn more, visit http://www.infolinx.com.