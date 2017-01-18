Mr. Zeccardo has been in the security industry his entire career. He is accomplished and well respected and his record speaks for itself, states John DiStefano, CHAMPION’s CEO. He is an innovator, and fits right in with our corporate culture.

CHAMPION, a leading provider of integrated security, fire, A/V Data cabling/IT infrastructures, today announced that the company has appointed Nino Zeccardo as Partner/Executive VP, Chief Business Development & Sales Officer at CHAMPION.

Since 1992, CHAMPION has been deploying technology solutions for federal/state/local government & law enforcement, utilities/water, museums/cultural properties, retail, transportation, corporate campuses, banking, K-12 & higher education, commercial/industrial, healthcare, hospitality, etc. A member of New York IBEW Local 3 H Division since 1998, CHAMPION is also an authorized Low Voltage Installer for New York City Schools, with over 300 completed projects.

Following a long-term strategic plan, which included the unification of the various corporate business Divisions under “ONE CHAMPION,” CEO, John DiStefano has been able to further streamline processes and improve efficiencies, which have produced steady and significant growth. Nino Zeccardo is the latest addition to a top-tier management team and solidifies CHAMPION’s position and ambitions in the marketplace.

In his new role of Executive VP, Chief Business Development & Sales Officer, he will leverage the image, reputation and long-term relationships that both, Mr. Zeccardo and CHAMPION have built over the years. Mr. Zeccardo assumes the responsibility of growing CHAMPION’s customer base and expanding the company’s geographical reach from regional to national. “Sure, my plan is to leverage the image, reputation and long-term relationships that both, CHAMPION and I have built over the years, but also to attract and add not only the best, but the nicest people to our team,” states Nino Zeccardo, Partner/Executive VP at CHAMPION. “We want to be the company our customers love to work with and our team loves to work for.”

Mr. Zeccardo brings more than 30 years of industry experience to CHAMPION, which includes his most recent position with SecureWatch24 as Division VP, Director of Enterprise Level Systems. In this role, Mr. Zeccardo transformed SecureWatch24 from an analog security company to a digital security integrator and expanded the company's geographical reach from New York to a national footprint. His extensive career includes working as the VP of Business Development at MS Electronics, the President of MSI and starting two security companies from the ground up. “Mr. Zeccardo has been in the security industry his entire career, he is accomplished and well respected and his record speaks for itself,” states John DiStefano, CHAMPION’s CEO. “He is an innovator, and fits right in with our corporate culture. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our team.”

“I have known John for several years and known of him for much longer. I am excited to join a company that is proud of its work and its people. The long-standing loyalty of its customers, employees and vendors is a true testament to a culture I share and live by,” states Nino Zeccardo, Partner/Executive VP at CHAMPION.

About CHAMPION:

Since 1992, CHAMPION has been known as a technology-focused, customer centric solutions’ provider that delivers competitively priced, on-time and as-promised professional Security, Fire, A/V and Electrical and Data Cabling/IT Infrastructures, while providing a great working environment for its employees.

CHAMPION is a member of New York IBEW Local 3 H Division since 1998 and an authorized Low Voltage Installer for New York City Schools. Gracie Mansion, Red Bull Arena, Nitto Denko, the Brooklyn Historical Society, the New York Jewish Children’s Museum, JFK AirTrain, the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, multiple SUNY, CUNY, State, Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, Multi-Family and over 300 schools are a few examples of a rich portfolio of successfully completed projects.

CHAMPION represents best of breed manufacturers, such as Genetec, OnSSI, Milestone, Verint, NICE Vision, Avigilon, Salient, Bosch, AXIS, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, American Dynamics, LENEL, Interlogix, Honeywell Pro-Watch, Lenel, Software House, Hirsch, Sielox, Keri, Frontier (Matrix) and Keyscan, Edwards Vigilant, Mircom, Honeywell Fire Lite, Silent Knight, Cooper Wheelock, Mircom MiCare, TE/Comscope, Hubbell, Belden, Summitomo Fiber and others.

