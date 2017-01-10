Vizion Interactive Joins Google Premier Partners

We take a lot of pride in the work that we do within our paid media services division, and look forward to working with Google on the opportunities that they present to us...

Digital marketing agency Vizion Interactive announced today that they have been recognized by Google as a Premier Partner. This distinction is reserved for only Google’s most trusted and valued partners and recognizes Vizion Interactive as a company which is providing the best quality services for its clients, as well as meeting quality standards set by Google.

Vizion President and CEO Mark Jackson said, “approximately 3% of Google’s agency partners achieve Premier status. So, it’s absolutely an honor that we have earned this distinction. We take a lot of pride in the work that we do within our paid media services division, and look forward to working with Google on the opportunities that they present to us, in terms of beta testing new features/functionality of the AdWords platform, and working together on market research on behalf of our clients”.

According to Google's blog, the Premier badge recognizes Partners who manage a substantial portfolio of Google advertising campaigns and deliver top quality results for their customers. Premier Partners are also required to maintain additional certification requirements and they also receive more personalized support from Google.

Vizion Interactive maintains Google certifications across Search Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Video Ads, Shopping as well as Google Analytics.

Learn more about the Premier Partners program at the new Google Partners homepage.

About Vizion

Vizion Interactive is a leading digital marketing services agency bringing the process and tools that you might expect from the largest agencies, the specialized skills and knowledge of a boutique, and the care and attention of an independent contractor. Vizion Interactive provides a wide array of digital marketing services to B2B, B2C, franchise, and ecommerce clients including SEO, PPC, SMM, UX, CRO and Enterprise Analytics and Reporting.