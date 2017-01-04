Drs. Robert Capps, Mark Bowman, Jamison Padgett and their team are now welcoming new patients with or without a referral for long-lasting dental implants in Greenville, NC. Dental implants are now the gold standard in tooth replacement options with a 98 percent success rate. Patients with missing teeth are now invited to find out how implants can benefit them over other traditional tooth replacement procedures.

Capps, Bowman, Padgett and Associates, a state-of-the-art dental practice, is pleased to now accept new patients for both single dental implant treatments and teeth-in-a-day implant procedures. Individuals who leave missing teeth untreated are at greater risk of serious health issues, including severe bone degradation in the jaw and difficulty eating. Dental implants in Greenville, NC can help reduce the risk of developing these problems because they take the place of missing teeth and encourage stimulation of the jaw. Additionally, implants restore normal dental functionality and make it easier to consume a variety of foods without discomfort.

Drs. Capps, Bowman and Padgett frequently recommend dental implants over other available options because they provide patients with long-term functionality and look very natural. In fact, most people cannot visually distinguish the difference between implants and the natural teeth surrounding them. When implants are properly placed, then carefully cared for with a daily brushing and flossing routine, they often last for the remainder of the patient’s life. In addition to single implants, Drs. Capps, Bowman and Padgett also offer teeth-in-a-day implants that can restore an entire arch within a single visit. Patients who receive this procedure leave their appointment with a brand new, fully-functioning set of teeth without dealing with the hassle of temporary crowns or bridges.

Drs. Capps, Bowman and Padgett invite patients with missing teeth to visit their dental practice for dental implants in Greenville, NC. Appointments can be arranged by calling 252-360-1855.

About the Practice

Capps, Bowman, Padgett and Associates is an all-inclusive dental practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Greenville, NC. Drs. Robert Capps, Mark Bowman, Jamison Padgett and John Hoggard offer expert experience in cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, laser dentistry and more. The doctors at Capps, Bowman, Padgett and Associates are dedicated to continuing education for themselves as well as increasing awareness of dental issues in their community through outlets such as involvement in a local television program dedicated to dentistry education. To learn more about Capps, Bowman, Padgett and Associates and the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.cappsbowman.com or call (252) 360-1855 to schedule an appointment.