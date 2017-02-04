Elegant dining at The Manse in San Luis Obispo, CA. Independent living at The Manse on Marsh is like residing in a grand hotel, but with all the warmth and comforts of home.

At The Manse on Marsh, they take great pride in their assisted and independent living community in San Luis Obispo, the grounds, and the amenities residents enjoy. The newest addition to The Manse's growing list of amenities for residents is the addition of an all-day dining menu.

Other amenities and services our San Luis Obispo independent living residents enjoy include:



Salon for both Men’s and Women’s hair and nail services

Fresh fruit, fresh-baked items and hot beverages available all day

Three delicious meals served daily by wait staff in our elegantly appointed dining room with a luncheon service also available on a daily basis in The Bistro

Scheduled transportation to medical appointments and shopping destinations.

Conscientious weekly housekeeping and daily bed-making

Detailed personal weekly laundry service

Freshly laundered linens weekly

Extensive recreational activities program, from nature excursions to dinner-dances

Wellness/fitness activities designed to maximize mobility and balance

Regularly scheduled on-site visits by a dry cleaner, manicurist, audiologist, and podiatrist

Electronic pendant to summon assistance at any time 24 hours a day

Handyman service: from repairing a leaky faucet, to hanging cherished family photos

Utilities, including cable (excluding phone)

Room service options available

Staying connected is easy at The Manse independent living community in San Luis Obispo. Complimentary access to computers, printer, and reading devices are available for residents. Residents also enjoy membership at Papa’s Library, a warm and peaceful reading retreat.

One of the grander features of The Manse on Marsh is the centerpiece of our San Luis Obispo independent living community: the glass-topped Atrium. It’s the perfect place for social gatherings, and a dramatic and inviting backdrop for concerts and family visits.

The Manse on Marsh independent living campus in downtown San Luis Obispo includes cozy rooftop patios with panoramic views of the historic downtown. It’s a perfect spot to wake up with a cup of coffee, read a book, pick up a paint brush, or gather with friends to serenade the stars.

Movie buffs are especially fond of the Cinema at The Manse on Marsh. Showing classics and new releases daily, the Cinema includes comfortable theater-style seating, surround-sound, and fresh buttered popcorn.

About The Manse on Marsh

The Manse on Marsh assisted and independent living in San Luis Obispo is nestled in the heart of the Central Coast and close to home for retirees seeking independent living in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and other nearby communities. Amenities include spacious flats and private homes, restaurant-quality open dining, convenient transportation, social activities, maid and laundry services, nurse on staff, attentive caregivers and discrete personal assistance. Learn more or schedule your tour of The Manse on Marsh Assisted & Independent Living campus at http://www.themanse.net.

The Manse on Marsh

475 Marsh Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 541-4222

