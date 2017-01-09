QT Manufacturing, a domestic contract manufacturer specializing in custom plastic injection molding, custom injection molds and precision CNC machining, proudly announces the acquisition of C&F Tooling, Inc., also in Dallas.

C&F Tooling is a 25-year-old plastic injection molder specializing in precision optoelectronic components. As part of the acquisition, QT Manufacturing will incorporate five injection molding presses into its facility from C&F Tooling along with its loyal customer base. With the additional presses, QT Manufacturing will have 14 injection molding presses staffed to run 24 hours per day, five days per week. “The additional capacity will allow us to serve our customer base with greater flexibility and shorter lead times” says Anand Patel, one of the Managing Partners.

For QT Manufacturing, the acquisition caps a highly successful year. It recently installed an AS9100C quality management system at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. QT received the certification for injection molding, tooling, CNC machining and prototype solutions in October of 2016. This certification guarantees QT Manufacturing’s quality management system meets all international requirements of ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100, the required certification to serve the Aerospace industry.

Acquisition kicks off New Year while closing the chapter of a successful 2016

The acquisition of C&F Tooling begins another chapter of accelerated growth with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction for QT Manufacturing. It opened its doors in 1990, primarily as a mold maker that built specialized molds for optoelectronic and sensor applications. Now the company serves the telecommunications, fiber optics, medical, consumer products, and aerospace industries.

While the company improved its capabilities and customer base over the years, it maintained its niche for precision and high quality. In the late 1990s, QT Manufacturing began injection molding of high precision plastic parts. Now the company runs a mix of both short-run and high-volume molds. The company’s high standards of quality management are illustrated with their recent certifications.

In the early 2000s, QT Manufacturing began manufacturing metal production components as well. The CNC machining department specializes in highly engineered precision metal parts for low- and high-volume mixes. Assembly services are offered as well.

QT Manufacturing is particularly proud of its well trained employees, who demonstrate an unparalleled attention to detail. The primary goals the employees strive to achieve are quality and on-time rates, only to be superseded by exceeding customer satisfaction.

QT leads the industry with three specialties

The acquisition of C&F Tooling promises to breed even greater capability and efficiency to QT Manufacturing's protocols and specialties. The company has distinguished itself in the industry by offering:



Plastic injection molding, using common resins (such as ABS, nylon, polycarbonate and polypropylene) and engineering-grade resins (such as PEEK, Ultem and Valox). From 30 to 120 tonnage molding presses, QT Manufacturing works with clients to optimize manufacturing efficiencies to meet prototype low volumes to high volumes mass production. Production runs 24 hours per day, 5 days per week to meet stringent customer demands.

Custom injection molds, especially those complex to design and build from single cavity Class 104 prototype molds to high cavitation Class 101 steel production molds. QT Manufacturing specializes in connector molds, inserts, and complex features for the telecommunications, fiber optics industries, aerospace, and medical industries. QT's engineers work closely with clients to enhance their concept with an injection mold design that maximizes quality and efficiency.

Precision CNC machining, which provides aluminum and steel production components for low-to-high volume production options for entrepreneurs and manufacturers nationwide. The AS9100 certification provides strategic growth opportunities for this segment of the business. The CNC machining department also runs 24 hours per day, 5 days per week.

About QT Manufacturing

QT Manufacturing, is a Dallas based contract manufacturer specializing in: Injection mold making, Plastic injection molding, and precision CNC machining. QT Manufacturing started in 1990 primarily as a mold maker building specialized molds for optoelectronic and sensor application. The company grew its capabilities and customer base through the years, but maintained its niche for high quality and precision. The staff at QT Manufacturing is well trained and stays focused on providing quality and dependability that always exceeds customer expectations. The company recently earned AS9100 and ISO9001:2008 certifications in 2016. Bill Gilliland and Anand Patel are the Managing Partners for the business. For more information visit http://qtmfg.com/

Contact:

Anand Patel

7410 Ambassador Row

Dallas, TX 75427

Ph: 972-947-4121