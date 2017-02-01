In efforts to proactively enhance and secure the customer experience on the Ollis Brothers Garage Doors website, Ollis Brothers has upgraded their security protocols to only serve secure pages to all customers, especially those in the Philadelphia area, that browse their website.

By encrypting the data before it is sent to the customer, it makes it extremely difficult for any outsider to view or intercept the data being sent and vice-versa. That means that anytime a customer submits a contact form with personal information, it is securely transmitted. This type of customer experience aligns with the values of Ollis Brothers Garage Doors by putting their customer’s satisfaction and safety at the top of their priority list.

To learn more about the security added to the Ollis Brothers website, please visit https://ollisbrothers.com and click the (typically green) lock in the address to view the security certificate.