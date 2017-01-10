ArtPalmBeach 2017: Premier International Contemporary Art Fair

Ivy Dorado, Manolo Valdés, Opera Gallery Palm Beach's Premier Contemporary Art fair celebrates its 20th Anniversary

ArtPalmBeach, the internationally renowned premiere mid-winter contemporary art fair on Florida’s Gold Coast takes place January 18-22, 2017, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Celebrating its 20th year, ArtPalmBeach is Palm Beach County’s longest running fair dedicated to contemporary, emerging, and modern master works of art of the 20th and 21st centuries.

“In celebration of the fair’s 20th anniversary the fair has commissioned a special curated exhibition, paintings, sculpture, photography, video, new technologies, performance art, and art installations offering collectors exposure to today’s emerging art trends,” says Lee Ann Lester, founder/organizer, Art Palm Beach.

ArtPalmBeach kicks off the annual county wide Palm Beach Week Jan. 17-24 events including art walks, performances, an art fundraising gala, open studios, demonstrations, museum exhibitions, and a new local initiated art fair “Unleashed” in the WPB Warehouse District at Elizabeth Station benefiting ArtSyngery new non profit arts organization.,

Highlights:



Honorary Designer Chairperson Campion Platt one of AD's top 100 American designers has been named the head of the Art Palm Beach Designer Committee. Campion leads panel discussion on "Art Completes the Design" with Jane Hart, collector curator and art historian.

100+ Degrees in the Shade Curated by Jane Hart, chronicling 30 years of contemporary art in S. Florida. This 2015 exhibition received rave reviews from NY Times, Artforum, El Nuevo Herald

Manolo Valdes Celebrating its 20th Anniversary edition of the fair will pay tribute to and will have a special exhibition works by Spanish artist and sculptor Manolo Valdes, exhibited by the Opera Gallery. One of the most widely exhibited living artists, Valdes has been exhibited in over eighty-five and collected in forty major museums.

Dialogues the four-day Collector lecture and panel discussions is the most extensive offering in the fair’s history. Twelve events are being offered during the fair with leading experts, artists, book signings and film previews. leading art experts including Perez Art Museum Miami PAMM's own Rene Morales, Chief Curator.

Art After Dark Community Appreciation Friday 7-9 PM, ArtPalmBeach invites the community to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. Music, art performances + complementary admission

ArtSynergy In partnership with the fair, ArtSynergy a local art initiative representing the nine county-wide Art Districts, galleries, local arts & cultural institutions will offer over 35 exhibitions & evening events in nine county wide arts districts including the 3rd Annual Palm Beach Art Exhibition at Art Palm Beach featuring 23 artists, curated by Rolando Chang Barrero and Jane Hart was the Juror.

“The Other Dimension”; Acclaimed exhibition by Antuan Rodriquez currently on view at MOCA. Antuan stirs up a new experiential installation for art fair attendees timed for the Presidential Inauguration weekend

"When Modern was Contemporary" Celebrating the 100 year anniversary of Duchamp's Urinal “Marcel Duchamp in America: From the 1913 Armory Show to the Fontaine/Urinal”: Art Historian Laurette McCarthy will present a lecture on Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968), widely considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of his most famous/infamous work Fontaine, this lecture will give an overview of Duchamp’s artistic life in France before 1913 and his participation in the Armory show that year, providing a historical context to contemporary art and the significance of Duchamp’s heritage within it.

Community Brunch – Sunday, January 22, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. until Noon – free and open to the public at WhiteSpace The Mordes Collection.

West Palm Beach Art & Entertainment District presents CONTINUUM WPB Arts, a pop-up gallery and performance space in partnership with Art Palm Beach and Art Synergy,

The Bold Beauty Project – an innovative visual arts project showcasing women with disabilities. Through the photographers’ creative lens, the audience glimpses the beauty, strength and sensuality of these women. A lecture featuring Robert Zuckerman (photographer), Shelly Baer, Bold Beauty Project Director will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21st.

Fast Facts:



70- 75 exhibitors

Ticket prices - $15 in advance, $20 at the door for one-day passes. Students $8 in advance, and $12 at the door. Multi-day passes $20/$25 and $10/$15 for students.

First View/Collector’s Invitational by invitation only – January 18, 2017, 6-10 pm

Additional parking the Hibiscus Garage and Macy’s parking lots at City. Limited parking available at the PB Convention Center due to new parking lot construction.

Fair Hours: Thursday. January 19nd, 11 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., January 20nd, Friday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., January 21st, Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 22, from 11 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Event Sponsor: ArtBCO.com, ArtNet.com, ArtPrice.com

Media Partners: Art Hive Magazine, Boca Magazine, Arte Al Dia, Sculpture, American Art Collector, Craft Arts International, Artpulse, Irreversible, ArtDistrict, and Art Paris International Art Fair

Cultural Partners: Armory Art Center, Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass, ArtSynergy Palm Beach County, Benzaiten Center, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Downtown Development Authority of West Palm Beach, Lighthouse Center for the Arts, Palm Beach Photographic Center, among others.

For full schedule, additional information, and to purchase tickets please visit http://www.nextlevelfairs.com/artpalmbeach

Next Level Fairs is the parent company for ArtPalmBeach, Art Boca Raton fair March 15-19, 2017 in the Research Park on the campus of Florida Atlantic University and Art Concept Miami, December 5-9,2017. Next Level Fairs curates sophisticated, event driven fairs attracting global attendance, supported by an international marketing and branding strategy in coordination with local museums, collectors and galleries.

Image link to press images: https://nextlevelfairs.sharefile.com/d-s0f5ff05499f4b719

Editor’s Note: Hi-res images available upon request.

*Palm Beach County Art Districts: Antique Row, Artists Alley, Boynton Beach Art District, Lake Park and North Palm Beach Art District, Lake Worth Arts, Northwood Village, West Palm Beach and Worth Avenue.