Corporate Living Recognized as NEI Certified Partner

John E. Brachna, Executive Vice President, Corporate Living; Randy Wilson, CRP, Chief Executive Officer, NEI Global Relocation; Michelle Anton-Brooks, National Account Manager, Corporate Living. Both NEI and Corporate Living strive to deliver an unprecedented relocation experience.

NEI Global Relocation recognized Corporate Living for demonstrating their mission of “service exceeding expectations.” Corporate Living met all of NEI’s requirements in the areas of administration, compliance and quality assurance. As a result of their accomplishments, Corporate Living has been recognized as an NEI Certified Global Partner.

“We are honored to have earned GPA+ status with NEI,” says Corporate Living President and CEO, Karen Baldridge. “It’s a great fit as both NEI and Corporate Living strive to deliver an unprecedented relocation experience.”

NEI Global Relocation is a full-service relocation and international assignment management company that prides itself upon financial stability, a focus on accuracy and fiscal responsibility, ethical standards of excellence, and independence from formal supplier affiliations. NEI Global Relocation partners with clients to distribute world class relocation management and consulting services.

“Corporate Living has been a proud partner of NEI for over 12 years,” adds Baldridge. “Earning GPA+ recognition is due to our focus on delivering NEI’s mission of ‘service exceeding expectations.’”

Customer satisfaction is crucial to NEI’s success, and the partnerships they form with clients and suppliers are the result of successful collaboration, communication and truly caring about the people they serve. Corporate Living demonstrates this mission of customer service and has been recognized for their exceptional performance in the relocation services industry.

About NEI:

NEI Global Relocation partners with its clients to deliver world class location management and consulting services, resulting in talent agility for those they serve. The company is a single point of coordination that manages any and all relocation services. NEI works to get the right people in the right place at the right time. Visit http://neirelo.com/ to learn more.

About Corporate Living:

Corporate Living is a temporary housing company providing corporate furnished apartments throughout North America. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Corporate Living has a successful 23-year history in the corporate housing/furnished apartment industry. The company continues to deliver high-quality products, backed by exemplary service throughout the U.S., Canada, India and the UK, with stays of 30 days and longer. Corporate Living is headquartered in Twinsburg, OH, with regional offices in New York City, NY and Phoenix, AZ. Please visit our website at http://www.corporateliving.com to learn more.

