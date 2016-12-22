KJM Capital Acquires Two Additional Refrigerated Carriers

KJM Capital, LLC, an Orlando, Florida-based private equity firm, announced that, in separate transactions, it has acquired Interide Transport (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Blue Sky Logistics (Smithfield, Utah). Both acquired companies are privately held, temperature-controlled carriers. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Interide Transport specializes in transporting refrigerated food products and other protected cargoes throughout the western U.S. The company maintains a late-model fleet of over 100 tractors and 100 refrigerated trailers. Interide has grown continuously since it was established in 2009.

Blue Sky Logistics is a family-owned refrigerated carrier that also operates predominantly in the western U.S. The company maintains more than 30 power units and 35 refrigerated trailers. Blue Sky has been integrated into Interide Transport to support the company’s growth in moving fresh and frozen food products throughout the western United States.

These latest additions complement KJM Capital’s successful acquisitions of Lexington, South Carolina-based Charles Gantt Trucking and Lakeland, Florida-based Sunco Carriers (also d/b/a Watkins Refrigerated) in 2015 and 2016. The KJM family of carriers will offer full truckload, temperature-controlled transport services to a national customer base via a substantially larger and more modern fleet. The combined fleets increased to 450 tractors and 700 refrigerated units, providing transportation needs to blue chip shippers nationwide.

About KJM Capital:

KJM Capital, LLC was founded by Kenneth Meister and his partners to acquire leading lower to middle market companies that serve business customers. According to Meister, several additional acquisitions are planned for 2017 to continue to build a family of truckload temperature-controlled carriers that will be integrated on a common transportation management software platform to offer seamless services to its customers.