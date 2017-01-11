TrustCommerce® Achieves Latest Certification for EMV with TSYS

TrustCommerce We are pleased to have completed EMV certification with our long-standing partner TSYS,” said Rob Caulfield, CEO of TrustCommerce.

TrustCommerce®, leading provider of secure payment solutions, today announced EMV certification with the TSYS platform has been achieved on all four card brands. Merchants on the TSYS platform can now accept EMV credit and debit chip card transactions using TC IPA™ – Integrated Payment Application and TC IPA™ POS, in addition to other platforms.

“We are pleased to have completed our latest EMV certification with our long-standing partner TSYS,” said Rob Caulfield, Chief Executive Officer of TrustCommerce. “This recent certification continues our EMV journey and offers our clients greater choice when adopting EMV.”

TC IPA provides merchants with the tools to securely accept both EMV and non-EMV payments. With a semi‐integrated or standalone payment processing model, merchants can complete their EMV goals without the burden of having to go through a time consuming and costly EMV certification. By taking control of the transaction from the dip of the card to the final authorization, it eliminates the merchant’s responsibility for an EMV certification saving time and costs.

“EMV chip card acceptance is a complex and costly transition for merchants,” said Caulfield. “We are dedicated to making EMV transition smooth and seamless while reducing clients’ PCI footprint. We deliver this and more with TC IPA.”

Merchants can leverage TC IPA to address PCI compliance. TC IPA controls all aspects of the card transaction de-scoping other applications. The solution reduces, if not eliminates, PCI scope as the Primary Account Number (PAN) data will never go through the third‐party software. Information passed through the client network is encrypted and non‐readable.

TrustCommerce solutions offer many benefits, including:



Multi-layered security which includes encryption and tokenization to guard against data breach.

Bank and processor neutrality for maximum choice and portability.

Greater PCI scope reduction.

TrustCommerce supports Ingenico Group's Telium smart terminals for EMV transactions as well as its On Guard point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution. With global expertise in EMV chip technology, Ingenico Group was selected due to the broad line of devices that share a common EMV kernel.

To learn more about TrustCommerce’s EMV solution, visit TC IPA or Contact Us.

About TrustCommerce

An innovator and veteran in the industry, TrustCommerce offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions with a focus on security, data protection, and risk mitigation. Featuring Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), tokenization, EMV, and seamless redirects, TrustCommerce solutions assist partners and clients with reducing the cost and complexity of PCI DSS compliance. Whether accepting payments in a card-present or card-not-present environment, TrustCommerce solutions protect transactions and reduce risk. TrustCommerce is a U.S.-based company with all design and development done onshore. To learn more about TrustCommerce, and its full breadth of products and solutions, visit http://www.TrustCommerce.com, http://www.twitter.com/trustcommerce, and the TrustCommerce Blog.