The report, entitled “Connected Car Connectivity and Services: Is the Industry Ready?”, contains insight into the latest market predictions for connected car and what new services are emerging in the business-to-business, business-to-consumer and business-to-business-to-consumer markets. The connected vehicle space is one of most rapidly-moving segments of the internet of things, and it is its own specialized world. While auto companies increasingly tout vehicle connectivity as a feature, a host of enabling technologies and services are emerging to support – and reap the benefits of – the connected car.

From Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-connected infotainment, to location-based recommendations on restaurants, the services for consumers are only starting to come to market and in many cases are being delivered via smartphone application rather than embedded offerings. Meanwhile, over-the-air software updates and sophisticated telematics information combined with big data analytics holds promise for generating cost savings and new opportunities for revenues across many industries.

“I think everyone who touches the connected car is looking at a way to either make money or save money,” said Craig Miller, VP of marketing for Sequans Communications.

Some of the latest predictions on the growth of connected car

Notable connected car acquisitions in 2016

What leaders in tech, insurance and infotainment are saying about connected car services and opportunities

Emerging connected car service offerings from automotive OEMs

Bonus: Supplier guide for connected car companies

“There are a lot of companies in tech, insurance, fleet management, big data and security who are looking to be part of the connected car service ecosystem,” said Kelly Hill, editor at RCR Wireless News. “There will definitely be a role for the mobile network operator to get a piece of that pie, and the partnerships and platforms that will enable future connected car services are being put together now.”

