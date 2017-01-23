The Beginning of a "Brain New Day"

Nonprofit launches initiative to build brain injury support network using the “Power of Acknowledgement” to combat silence and stigma.

At the age of eighteen, Edward Devitt II’s life changed, as is often the case, in the space of an instant. The car his friend was driving, in which he was the front-seat passenger, crashed into a toll barrier, knocking him into a coma that lasted several days. The brain trauma resulting from the accident forced him to undergo extensive physical and cognitive therapy. Moreover, due to the many common but false perceptions surrounding such injuries, and lack of resources for those who have sustained them, he experienced a profound feeling of isolation, leading him into a vortex of depression and addiction. Now age thirty-six, addiction-free, and with virtually no residual physical impairment, he is the founder of Talking Brains Initiative (TBI), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to address the issues surrounding various forms of brain trauma. He seeks to fill a unique niche by focusing on addiction problems among veterans with PTS (Post-Traumatic Stress). Recently, TBI announced an aggressive campaign to expand the number of support groups for those affected by severe brain injuries.

Outreach has been a major focus of the organization’s efforts since its inception. A member of the National Speakers Organization, Mr. Devitt has, over the past three years, given talks at numerous schools, civic organizations, and conferences. Through his web site, he has set up an interactive blog, http://www.brainnewday.com/. But he feels the time has come to augment these efforts with a more personal, hands-on forum, where those afflicted with traumatic brain injuries, and their loved ones, can share and discuss their experiences in the presence of others. Two chapters have already been established, in Newburgh and Middletown, New York. Mr. Devitt acts as facilitator at the latter's meetings, which is offered in affiliation with the Brain Injury Association of New York State (BIANYS).

“I was silent for fifteen years, and thinking I was the only one dealing with these problems is I’m sure what most contributed to my struggle with addiction,” says the soft-spoken yet fiercely committed Mr. Devitt. “What’s important is to open up a dialog, impress upon people that addiction isn’t a weakness, and having a brain injury isn’t a character flaw.”

For further information on Brain New Day, Talking Brains Initiative, and TBI’s support group initiative, or to book Ed Devitt II for speaking engagements, please visit the Brain New Day website, http://www.BrainNewDay.com

Mr. Devitt can also be contacted directly, at 845.341.3809, or Ed(at)BrainNewDay.com.

Media Contact:

Ed Devitt II

845.341.3809

Ed(at)BrainNewDay.com