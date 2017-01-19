Winnebago Sponsors GoPetFriendly.com Ultimate Pet Friendly Road Trip

Winnebago has partnered with GoPetFriendly.com on the Ultimate Pet Friendly Road Trip Across the U.S. As a sponsor of the 15,000-mile RV tour, Winnebago will celebrate with GOPetFriendly.com as they spread a message promoting pet travel and safety to pet lovers nationwide.

In addition to visiting the No. 1 pet friendly attraction in each of the lower 48 states, GoPetFriendly.com will hold 17 free, live, and open to the public events as part of their tour. The first Pet Friendly Road Trip live event will take place on February 11, 2017 in Carmel, California. Events will continue throughout the tour and will be co-hosted with the Humane Society of the United States, The Shelter Pet Project and local animal shelters and rescues.

“We are proud to help sponsor the Ultimate Pet Friendly Road Trip Across the U.S.,” said Winnebago Director of Marketing Chad Reece. “One of the many benefits of traveling in an RV is how easy it is to travel with pets and many of our owners take advantage of this convenience.”

“From the dog friendly beach in Carmel, California, to hiking the rocky shoreline of Maine’s Acadia National Park, there are so many incredible, pet friendly places to explore across the country,” said Amy Burkert, founder of GoPetFriendly.com. “We've been traveling full-time in our Winnebago for nearly seven years, and we love it. The coach truly has all the conveniences of a house, and our dogs are able to tour the country, while enjoying the safety and security of relaxing in a familiar environment at the end of each day."

For additional information about the Ultimate Pet Friendly Road Trip, a schedule of events coming to a city near you and pet travel resources, please visit event.GoPetFriendly.com.

About Winnebago

Winnebago is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products. Winnebago has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Minnesota. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago's investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

About GoPetFriendly.com

With information on more than 65,000 pet friendly hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, beaches, off-leash dog parks, pet supply stores, veterinarians and more across North America, GoPetFriendly.com has everything you’ll need to plan a memorable trip with your pets. Not sure you’re ready? The GoPetFriendly.com team has been traveling for 7 years in their Winnebago motorhome and provides all the “paws-on-the-ground” insights, tips, and advice you’ll need to make your trip a success. Rely on the 200+ pet friendly destination guides, and use the pet-focused Road Trip Planner to make traveling with your pets easy, safe, and fun!