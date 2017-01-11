Benco Dental is Now Distributing QuickSplint

QuickSplint is an interim bite plane that can be used as both a diagnostic aid and healing aid for dentistry. It is the only dental splint designed specifically for short-term use of up to 4-6 weeks. When we saw QuickSplint and the positive reviews coming in on the product, we felt that it served a need for our customers.

Orofacial Therapeutics, LP announced today that its premier product, QuickSplint®, will now be available for sale through Benco Dental, the largest privately owned dental distributor in the United States.

QuickSplint is an interim dental splint that can be fabricated quickly and easily in the dental practice. It is the only dental splint designed specifically for short-term use of up to 4 – 6 weeks. QuickSplint was named a 2016 Clinical Problem Solver by The Dental Advisor, a Reader’s Choice Top 25 First Impression Product by Dentistry Today magazine, and received favorable review in Dental Economics magazine in September 2016.

“When we saw QuickSplint and the positive reviews coming in on the product, we felt that it served a need for our customers,” said Matthew Alles, Marketplace Product Manager for Benco Dental.

Headquartered in Pittston, Pennsylvania, Benco Dental is the largest privately-owned and fastest-growing full-service dental distribution company in the United States. The company employs 1,300 people, has 50 regional show room locations and 5 distribution centers servicing more than 30,000 dental professionals.

QuickSplint gives dentists the ability to offer their patients an immediate solution for pain and protection including:



Same-day treatment for acute jaw pain, orofacial pain

Diagnostic aid for parafunction and bruxism

Post-op healing aid to help jaw muscles relax and recover after dental treatment

Post-op temporary protection for anterior provisional veneers, newly placed implants, periodontal surgery, endodontically treated teeth, and other new dental restorations

Anterior bite-plane/Deprogrammer

Transitional or emergency appliance

To learn more about QuickSplint and its uses for general dentistry, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, dental implant surgery, and more visit the QuickSplint website at http://www.quicksplint.com.

About Orofacial Therapeutics, LP

Founded by orofacial pain expert, Bradley Eli DDS, MS, Orofacial Therapeutics LP is a San Diego-based medical device company that develops a variety of aids for dentistry and orofacial pain. Dr. Eli and the company hold multiple patents in the fields of both sleep and pain. The company’s popular aid, QuickSplint, has been successfully utilized with patients for more than ten years and became available to dentists and dental specialists in 2011. QuickSplint is FDA 510k cleared and is made in the USA. The company’s products are available for sale for use by licensed dental or medical professionals. The company accepts orders by phone, fax, online, and through a select number of dental labs and dealers. For more information, visit http://www.quicksplint.com.

