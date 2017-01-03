Tom Andrulis, President of Intelligent Technical Solutions “The merger allows us to expand our services to the Southern California market where we can continue our mission of helping businesses thrive by managing their technology."

Intelligent Technical Solutions announced today that is has merged with Southern-California based IT company, Proactive Networks. The merger will expand market reach and better serve the needs of clients in the Las Vegas and Southern California markets.

Intelligent Technical Solutions is the leading managed IT and cloud services, phone systems and fiber internet provider for small to medium-sized business across Las Vegas. Proactive Networks provides a range of computer support, managed IT services, data backup & recovery and email & spam protection services across Southern California. Together, the companies now service over 3,500 users resulting in a combined annual revenue of $7 million, with a goal to grow that revenue to $12-15 million in the next three to five years.

The merger will better service clients by providing operational excellence from a larger team of experts, 24/7 service with faster response times, and all day support on nights and weekends. Both companies will retain the same employees and leadership teams but will share resources.

“We look forward to working and growing with the Proactive Networks team to provide the highest quality customer service to our clients,” said Tom Andrulis, president of Intelligent Technical Solutions. “The merger allows us to expand our services to the Southern California market where we can continue our mission of helping businesses thrive by managing their technology.”

Intelligent Technical Solutions was recently named one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine for its three-year growth of 159 percent. The company plans to continue this success with Proactive Networks and expand services across the west coast over the next few years.

“Intelligent Technical Solutions has a highly-developed and successful service engine,” said Michael Curry, president of Proactive Networks. “We are excited for the opportunity to provide a high level of service to a similar set of clients with a company that matches our core values.”

For more information about Intelligent Technical Solutions, please call 702.903.1387 or visit https://www.itsasap.com/.

For more information about Proactive Networks, please call 626.204.0900 or visit http://proactivenetworks.com/.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions:

Since 2003, Las Vegas-based Intelligent Technical Solutions has been the leading provider in managed IT and cloud services, phone systems and fiber internet provider for small to medium-sized businesses across Las Vegas. By providing managed IT services and cloud integration services, Intelligent Technical Solutions delivers an increased level of productivity, cost efficiency and support to make information technology a strategic advantage for each of its clients. Intelligent Technical Solutions takes pride in maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau since its inception, as well as being named one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Intelligent Technical Solutions and their services, please visit https://www.itsasap.com/.

About Proactive Networks:

Founded in 1997, Proactive Networks provides trustworthy, managed IT services and tech support for small to medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California. Proactive Networks manages, maintains and plans the technology of its clients. With its receptive and dynamic approach, Proactive Networks delivers a worry-free environment in which clients and its employees seamlessly focus on their expertise. Proactive Networks has extensive experience serving the insurance, real estate, legal, financial and non-profit industries. To learn more about Proactive Networks and their services, please visit http://proactivenetworks.com/.

