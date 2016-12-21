TerraGo Edge Direct Connect enables users to access, update and add features to ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Server from their mobile device - and automatically synchronize this data across the enterprise TerraGo gives our users flexible integration options, each with different advantages, which means they can choose the workflow that best supports their data requirements for each project.

TerraGo, a pioneer of geospatial collaboration and enterprise mobility software, announces the availability of version 3.9.8 of TerraGo Edge and TerraGo Magic, featuring the brand new ArcGIS® Direct Connect feature. With ArcGIS Direct Connect, users can connect to ArcGIS Online® and ArcGIS Server® providing direct access to feature layers which can be updated by mobile users and seamlessly synchronized with ArcGIS.

“TerraGo gives users flexible integration options, which means they can choose the workflow that best supports their data requirements for each project,” said Stuart Gillies, Director of EnvGIS LTD. “Direct Connect is a valuable addition because it gives users enhanced access to feature layers and custom attributes directly on their TerraGo mobile apps. This means they can modify existing features and add new features, even when working offline, while automatically updating ArcGIS whenever connected without manually importing and exporting files.”

Direct Connect adds to the growing list of out-of-the-box ArcGIS integration features including: file-based updates with shapefile, geodatabase, GeoPackage and other standard formats; Web Feature Service for direct access from ArcGIS to TerraGo server; and the TerraGo REST API which enables flexible custom integration with simple web scripting. Another new ArcGIS feature will also be available in January 2017 as an ArcGIS plug-in for ArcGIS Desktop®, and ArcGIS Server as a python interface, which will allow users to directly connect to TerraGo Edge from the ArcGIS environment of their choice.

“With over 2,000 ArcGIS customers around the world, we consistently expand our ArcGIS integration capabilities to support the variety of unique workflow requirements,” said Dave Basil, VP of Products and Services at TerraGo. “From providing open access to custom basemaps, map layers and feature layers to delivering flexible data interface options, TerraGo is committed to helping our customers get the most out of their ArcGIS investment and extend GIS data to the masses of non-GIS users and mobile operations at the edge of the enterprise.”

Direct Connect is available immediately to all TerraGo Edge and TerraGo Magic customers. TerraGo Magic users can build their own branded, custom apps seamlessly connected to ArcGIS without writing any code, at a fraction of the cost of traditional development.

You can learn more about ArcGIS integration features including a live demonstration of Direct Connect by viewing this on-demand webinar.

