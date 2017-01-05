Information sharing has never been more vital to the safety and security of our nation and our world...Sevatec has shown repeatedly that we are at the forefront of providing innovative and reliable intelligence solutions to the government.

Sevatec, Inc. (Sevatec), a leading provider of Agile Development and DevOps, Data Sciences, Cyber Engineering, and Cloud solutions for the federal government, announced today that the company was awarded a task order against their DHS Enterprise Acquisition Gateway for Leading-Edge Solutions II (EAGLE II) contract to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) support for the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN).

HSIN provides stakeholders across the Homeland Security Enterprise with effective and efficient collaboration for decision making, tiered secure access to data, and accurate, timely information sharing and situational awareness. Under the terms of the contract, Sevatec will provide O&M, application, and help desk support for the HSIN, the Common Operating Picture (COP), and other designated information sharing systems.

"Information sharing has never been more vital to the safety and security of our nation and our world, especially with the ongoing presidential administration transition," said Chris Cole, Sevatec's Senior Vice President, DHS & National Intelligence. "Decision makers require immediate and accurate data to determine the right course of action. Sevatec has shown repeatedly that we are at the forefront of providing innovative and reliable intelligence solutions to the government."

This newest award expands Sevatec's relationship with DHS which includes seven Eagle II contracts with DHS components such as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a high-technology services firm specializing in Agile, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions, leveraging experience and trusted talent to solve the federal government’s most pressing business and technical challenges. Sevatec has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) and maintains ISO 9001:2008, 20000-1:2011, and 27001:2013 certifications. In practice, Sevatec optimizes current industry best practices and incorporates Agile principles to accelerate performance and outcomes for their clients.

Sevatec was founded in 2003 on the concept of “Seva,” which means, “Inspired to Serve.” The mission, “Trusted Talent, Inspired to Serve, Partnered with Government, to Protect and Improve the Lives of Americans,” captures the essence of the firm’s culture. Their portfolio of mission-critical technology and consulting initiatives across the federal government broadly supports the National Security Sector, including Homeland and Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple Civilian Departments and Agencies.

