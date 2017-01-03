Announcing the opening of South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists, LLC, a comprehensive, state-of-the-art Spine and Sports Medicine practice with dedicated board-certified and fellowship trained specialists, treating all painful musculoskeletal, neurologic, and spinal conditions. Conveniently located along the I-75 corridor in Miramar, Florida, South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists, LLC offers over 3,000 square feet of patient friendly exam rooms, physical therapy, digital x-ray, EMG, musculoskeletal ultrasound, in-house procedure room, and electronic medical records.

Dr. Mark Fishman and Dr. Francisco Romero are both residency trained at the NYU Medical Center, where they were both honored with the title of Chief Administrative Resident in 2005. Dr. Romero and Dr. Fishman are both board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, maintain hospital privileges, and actively teach medical residents in the art and science of musculoskeletal, neurologic, and spinal rehabilitation medicine.

"Our goal is to provide the highest quality medical care for our patients and the community in a warm and friendly environment" said Dr. Romero. "Our facility and team will allow us to do so in an efficient and effective manner. We want our patients to feel comfortable and at-home when they see us, therefore it was important to both Dr. Romero and myself to create such an environment" said Dr. Fishman.

The physicians of South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists pride themselves on understanding the patient as a whole and offering the latest precision diagnostic and treatment options to maximize recovery.

South Florida Spine & Sports Specialists

3000 Southwest 148th Ave.

Suite 115

Miramar Florida 33027

954-438-7000

954-589-1742 (Fax)

http://www.sflspineandsports.com