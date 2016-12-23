Code Valley Pilot Tool: The New Industrial Revolution

Today, Code Valley gives a glimpse into the future of software by offering early access to their brand-new online tool: the Pilot.

Imagine a world where software can be created in minutes – where developers create complex tools and systems without hand-coding a single line, and where software development is affordable and accessible to all.

This may sound like the plot of a science-fiction movie, but Australia-based technology company Code Valley has been working to create this reality for over a decade. Now, after extensive internal development, they are ready to give the world an exclusive preview of the coming software revolution.

Emergent Coding automates software development itself, in order to empower individuals and businesses to create custom programs with ease. Code Valley enables a future powered by a synergistic marketplace, where each expert in a swarm of millions completely controls their own destiny, enjoying unlimited earning potential from selling designs over and over again.

Emergent Coding provides software creation with:



Usability enabling anyone to make custom software

Greater efficiency

Unprecedented speed

Unlimited developer income potential

No runtime dependencies

Endless applicability

Better security

Effective quality testing

Total privacy

Code Valley users pay for software builds with Bitcoin, the peer-to-peer money system used to make quick, secure, verifiable payments over the internet. With Code Valley, users won’t need a computer science degree to make flexible, intuitive software – all they need is a browser and a little Bitcoin.

“Instead of writing source code, with Code Valley you submit designs created directly in the browser,” founder and CEO Noel Lovisa explained. “You receive payment each and every time anyone uses your design contributions.”

Code Valley promises to radically reduce the costs of software development and expand software accessibility. Users get far cheaper and better tools, and developers stand to gain a passive profit for the first time ever.

“With each new developer, the network becomes more capable. When Emergent Coding empowers all the world’s developers, just imagine the juggernaut this new software industry will become,” said Lovisa.

Code Valley’s Emergent Coding promises to be the most powerful software creation system ever devised. Finally, software development can graduate from being a cottage industry into a truly industrialized field.

Join the revolution – try Code Valley’s Pilot now.

https://pilot.codevalley.com/

About Code Valley

Code Valley was founded by entrepreneur Noel Lovisa (B.E.E., M.S.C.S) after many years leading tech companies in other fields to success after success, all the while considering the problem of industrializing software creation. He and his highly qualified staff are well on their way to achieving the company’s mission of upending the current state of software in the world.

