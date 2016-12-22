Transparency is important to us, so even though it might break from tradition in the EDI industry, We proudly display our prices.

NEXUS VAN, which provides a value-added-network (VAN) and data translation for companies using EDI, announced the launch of their newly designed website. Their new website allows businesses to discover how EDI can optimize their supply chain and provides information about outsourcing EDI to a provider like NEXUS VAN.

NEXUS VAN launched their website with an attractive design that’s mobile-friendly, easy to navigate, and focused on delivering valuable content for businesses that implement EDI in their operations.

“We are excited about the launch of our new website. We really wanted to focus on a clean, modern design that shows our customers what our brand is all about. Transparency is important to us, so even though it might break from tradition in the EDI industry, we proudly display our prices upfront to make it easier for our potential customers to decide if our EDI services are right for them.” - Pete Mitchell

NEXUS VAN will continue to update their website’s blog with insights and strategies to help businesses get the most from their EDI service. Companies who wish to learn more about the benefits of EDI are encouraged to visit: http://nexusvan.com/company/what-is-edi/.

About NEXUS VAN: NEXUS VAN is the premier EDI VAN provider based out of Westlake, OH. NEXUS VAN offers powerful, reliable EDI service with upfront pricing that is cost-effective for businesses small and large. The NEXUS VAN team has almost thirty years of experience in the EDI industry, and they have worked with notable brands in a wide variety of industries.