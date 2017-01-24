MCG Health Announces New Website

MCG Health, leading provider of informed care strategies and part of the Hearst Health network, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, http://www.mcg.com. MCG’s new website offers mobile-responsive design capability, simplified navigation, and updated branding to visually align MCG with its membership under the umbrella of Hearst.

MCG’s new website, MCG.com, now clearly defines MCG’s solutions within the context of their market segment – health plan payers, healthcare providers, patients, EHR vendors, and government agencies/contractors. Additionally, MCG.com features a fresh, new design, improved functionality and enhanced content including a robust area for client resources, thought leadership, and learning opportunities. Existing clients will still have immediate access to currently-licensed MCG solutions via the simplified navigation menu, as well as means to contact MCG’s technical support department and register for training.

MCG President and CEO, Jon Shreve, said of the redesign: “The new MCG website is an important element of improving communication with both prospective and existing customers. By improving access to our site via desktop, mobile and tablet devices, we can use this as a tool to expand our connection with various audiences.” Mr. Shreve also added, “By bringing the website into visual alignment with Hearst, we are able to facilitate a more cohesive hierarchy and thus strengthen the Hearst Health brand.”

MCG is the gold standard in helping healthcare organizations implement successful informed care strategies that optimize the utilization of healthcare resources and efficiently move patients toward health. MCG solutions can help healthcare providers effortlessly align their care delivery and clinical documentation with the best available evidence.

To explore the new design, visit http://www.mcg.com.

About MCG

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move patients toward health. MCG’s transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG Health, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK, Hearst Health International, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (http://www.hearsthealth.com). The mission of the Hearst Health network is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from the Hearst Health network reaches 84 percent of discharged patients, 177 million insured individuals, 60 million home health visits, and 3.1 billion prescriptions.