Example, at top, of a safety label using the new arc flash symbol (Label designs ©Clarion Safety Systems. All rights reserved.) Through our work on ISO/TC 145, we’re pleased to have been a part of this change which will help to promote a global understanding of the potential for arc flash hazards – to better reduce risk and protect people. Past News Releases RSS Safety Communication Update...

Clarion Safety Systems Receives...

In Compliance Magazine Features...

Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs and safety labels is pleased to share insight on safety communication and symbols following the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) adoption of a new symbol meaning “to warn of an arc flash.”

Many workers die each year as a result of arc flash explosion accidents – and most are killed because they failed to wear the proper personal protective equipment. Adherence to the use of proper labeling on electrical equipment can help to protect people from the risk of arc flash explosions.

Until recently, however, there was not a single standardized graphic available for an arc flash explosion hazard. That changed this month, with ISO adopting a symbol meaning “To warn of an arc flash.” The new arc flash symbol has been registered in ISO 7010 Graphical symbols – Safety colours and safety signs – Registered safety signs.

Through its leadership in the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and ISO, Clarion was a part of this change. The company is an active member of ANSI domestically and ISO internationally – the preeminent standards bodies responsible for safety sign standards. Clarion’s CEO, Geoffrey Peckham, is chairman of ANSI’s U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to the ISO standards committee responsible for safety signs, colors and symbols – ISO/TC 145. ISO/TC 145 subcommittee 2 focuses on safety identification, signs, shapes, symbols and colors. Working group 1 of this committee’s central task is the registration of standardized safety symbols that are meant to visually convey to viewers the nature of hazards and how to avoid them – such as arc flash. The symbol went through a three year registration process prior to its adoption into ISO 7010.

“Through our work on ISO/TC 145, we’re pleased to have been a part of this change which will help to promote a global understanding of the potential for arc flash hazards – to better reduce risk and protect people,” says Peckham.

In line with its objective to provide the very best in visual safety communication, Clarion offers the following online resources related to the arc flash symbol update:



An updated catalog of standard arc flash labels, using the ISO 7010 symbol

Learning Center page on arc flash code compliance

A video, “ISO Symbols for Safety Signs and Labels,” on how ISO uses symbols, vocabulary and color to standardize safety signage on a worldwide basis

In addition to its prominent roles on the ANSI and ISO standards committees, Clarion actively participates in leadership roles in standards-related initiatives headed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), the Association of Aquatic Professionals, and the Laser Institute of America.

For additional information on best practices in safety labeling and safety signage, contact Clarion at 877-748-0244 or visit http://www.clarionsafety.com.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. Founded in 1990, the company continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. Clarion is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

ABOUT ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 161 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. To learn more, visit http://www.iso.org.