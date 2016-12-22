Benzer Pharmacy Selected to Dispense Purixan®

Benzer Pharmacy has been approved to dispense Purixan® as a partner for limited distribution drugs based on the pharmacy’s expertise in clinical excellence.

A product of Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc., Purixan® is the first FDA-Approved oral suspension form of mercaptopurine. Purixan® offers flexibility and accuracy of dosing, consistent absorption and is a palatable alternative to current mercaptopurine therapies.

Purixan® is indicated for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) as a part of a combination regimen.

“Purixan is only available to certain specialty pharmacies and Benzer Pharmacy is thrilled to be selected to dispense this limited distribution drug,” says Lindsay Wall, Benzer Pharmacy Chief Clinical Officer.

Benzer Pharmacy will deliver Purixan® through three of its full service stores located at:

301 Havendale Blvd. Auburndale, FL 33823; 6300 Commerce Dr. Westland, MI 48185; and 725 County Rd 466 Lady Lake, FL 32159.

For more information, including initiating a prescription for use of Purixan® or for assistance in locating a pharmacy to dispense Purixan® call: 877-4-BENZER

For more information about Purixan® can be found at http://www.purixan-us.com

About Benzer Pharmacy

Benzer Pharmacy is a chain of independent retail pharmacies that specializes in specialty drugs and also focusses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including Hepatitis, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Dermatological conditions and Gastrointestinal Disorders (GI). The first Benzer Pharmacy opened in the year 2009 and there are now over 60 locations throughout Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Iowa, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Accreditations

- 2016: Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy

- 2015: PCAB compounding accreditation with Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

Accolades



Florida Fast 50 (2016) - Tampa Bay’s Fastest Growing Companies.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year, (2016) - Benzer Pharmacy CEO was a Florida Finalist.

CFO of the Year Awards (2016): Finalist Large company category.

Chain Drug Review (2016: Rank 54 out of 100 in the Top 100 Chains by Pharmacy Count

Inc. 5000 (2015): Rank 1500 - Fastest growing private company in America.

Florida Fast 100 (2015): Rank 39 out of 100 – Fastest growing private companies in Florida

TBBJ 200 (2015): Rank 67 out of 200 - Tampa Bay’s largest private companies

All Benzer Pharmacy medications require a doctor's prescription. For more information: http://www.benzerpharmacy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BenzerPharmacy

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/benzerpharmacy