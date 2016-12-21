SmartPractice® Wins Best Workplace in the Americas Award in 2016

SmartPractice Manufacturing Team Giving employees an exemplary workplace is part of the company’s mission. It’s an honor to be recognized for doing just that.

The Printing Industries of America honored SmartPractice this year with the Best Workplace in the Americas Award. The purpose of the award is to pay tribute to companies that offer an optimal work environment.

SmartPractice was recognized by a panel of esteemed HR print industry professionals for its performance in eight key areas: Work Environment; Financial Security; Recognition and Rewards; Work-Life Balance; Health and Wellness Programs; Training and Development Opportunities; Workplace Health and Safety; and Management Practices.

“Giving employees an exemplary workplace is part of the company’s mission. It’s an honor to be recognized for doing just that,” said SmartPractice Director of Human Resources, Michelle Shaw.

Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing Industries of America, adds: “Best Workplace in the Americas winners routinely recognize that success is generated in many ways, and importantly, through their employees. Congratulations to SmartPractice.”

For more information about the Best Workplace in the Americas Awards, contact Adriane Harrison at 412-259-1707, aharrison(at)printing(dot)org or see http://www.printing.org/bwa. For more information about SmartPractice, contact Kristin Uhles at 602-225-0595 ext. 7542.