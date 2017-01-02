Dental365 Opens New Location in Queens, New York

Dental365 Logo I am excited to open our first location in the borough of Queens. Maspeth is very dear to my heart and I look forward to serving this community with quality, compassionate dentistry.

A staple dental office in the Maspeth community, Maspeth Dental Association, and its staff have now joined the Dental365 family. Located at 66-45 Grand Avenue, just south of the Long Island Expressway, Dental365 gives patients high-quality, affordable dentistry while offering routine and walk-in emergency dental care. Dental365 is also open evenings and weekends so that visits to the dentist fit into their patients’ busy New York lifestyles.

As with all other Dental365 locations, this new office provides a storefront walk-in experience with state-of-the-art equipment and the latest technology with patient comfort being at the center of the office design. Each exam room is complete with a smart television along with many other patient amenities. This is the ninth Dental365 location to open in the New York metropolitan area and more offices are scheduled to open throughout the new year. With many locations throughout the New York area, patients are able to visit any Dental365 office seamlessly.

Dr. Scott Asnis, founder and CEO of Dental365, started the practice as one of the country’s first high-quality, affordable dental offices offering routine and walk-in emergency dental care 7 days a week. In addition to providing general and emergency dental services, Dental365 dentists and specialists are available to provide excellent care to our patients’ unique dental needs. Dental365 also gladly works with most insurance plans.

Dr. Asnis comments on the opening of Dental365 in Maspeth: “I am excited to open our first location in the borough of Queens. Maspeth is very dear to my heart and I look forward to serving this community with quality, compassionate dentistry.”

Dental365’s goal is to service the communities they are in with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness. As an added convenience, their brand new, inviting offices focus on all areas of dentistry, so patients never have to go elsewhere for dental treatment. Dental365 accepts walk-ins with little or no waiting time for adults and children and offers everything from emergency extractions to routine exams, including cosmetic restorations and implants, periodontal procedures and Invisalign all in a state-of-the-art, beautiful environment where your comfort is a top priority. For more information about Dental365 or to schedule an appointment call (718) 533-1616 or visit GoDental365.com.