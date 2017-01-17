“We are proud and grateful for our expanding team of committed and experienced team of therapists whose work is the foundation of the quality services we are able to provide here at Animate Behavior," said Alex Lorenzo, MS, BCBA.

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Animate Behavior with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction and qualifications, and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“Clinical excellence is a clear priority for Animate Behavior. This organization utilizes current best practices in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis, maintains high standards for staff qualifications, and implements state-of-the-art digital data collection procedures to ensure accuracy of behavioral data,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “It is with great pleasure that we commend the Clinical Directors, Alex Lorenzo and Yaz Aboul, and their team on running an ethical program that is an indispensable resource for the Emeryville area autism communities and beyond.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“We are proud and grateful for our expanding team of committed and experienced team of therapists whose work is the foundation of the quality services we are able to provide here at Animate Behavior. It is due to our organization’s collective passion, clinical expertise, and dedication allows us to help our clients achieve meaningful social, behavioral, and academic outcomes,” said Alex Lorenzo, MS, BCBA. “We are thrilled to be receiving this Award of Distinction from the BHCOE and our agency looks forward to providing ethical and innovative behavior analysis services in Alameda County and beyond for years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Animate Behavior

Founded by two Board Certified Behavior Analysts, Animate Behavior provides autism intervention services that change people's lives. Our services are rooted in the science of Applied Behavior Analysis and are fortified by the latest research. For our clients, this means faster reduction of problem behaviors and improved communication skills. We set out to bring to life the vibrancy and potential of each individual we engage. For more information, please visit http://AnimateBehavior.com/.